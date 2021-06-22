Chris Simms: Why Josh Allen is ahead of Aaron Rodgers and No. 2 in his NFL QB rankings

Chris Simms described Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the "greatest I've ever seen," but has moved the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen ahead of Rodgers to No. 2 in his top 40 quarterback rankings.
Allen, the runner-up for MVP, is behind Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.
Simms said his rankings are based on who is the best quarterback in 2021, rather than past accomplishments or projections of future success.
"He can make more out of less," Simms said on his podcast. "That’s really what I’m coming down to."
"Rodgers is better at reading a defense and getting the ball out of his hands quickly. He might be even more accurate and be able to make the quick decision, boom let me get it there. He has advantages over Josh Allen, but it’s not enough to overcome all the plays that Josh Allen makes. He made more game-changing, game-saving, unbelievable plays than maybe anybody in football. You can certainly argue that Josh Allen was the MVP of football last season."
Allen started 18th on Simms' list last summer and moved to No. 5 in the in-season update in November.
"The decision making has gotten better," Simms said. "That’s where he’s gone next level on the whole NFL and why I gave him the edge over Aaron Rodgers."
Simms referred to Rodgers as being "more surgical" than Allen in how he can execute plays, but noted that Allen had moments of precision that complemented his playmaking ability.
"Rodgers is more accurate and definitely a little bit more surgical, but not so much that he makes up for the difference in what Josh Allen brings to the playmaking table," Simms said. "Josh Allen got into surgical mode himself. He was great from the pocket. When nobody was open or the pocket broke down, you could argue nobody was more dangerous in football than Josh Allen outside the pocket, in the way he can manipulate the coverage and throw a laser."
And then there's this: How many games would the Bills win without Allen?
Nobody plays the game more through their quarterback and puts the game on their quarterback, in my opinion, than Josh Allen and Mahomes. They go, 'Here’s the ball, quarterback. We're going to put you in shotgun. Make it happen.'
"That’s where he’s surpasses Aaron Rodgers. You know I love my Aaron Rodgers. It was not easy to do that, but the Bills aren’t 13-3 unless they have Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes."