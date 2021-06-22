Chris Simms: Why Josh Allen is ahead of Aaron Rodgers and No. 2 in his NFL QB rankings

Chris Simms described Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the "greatest I've ever seen," but has moved the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen ahead of Rodgers to No. 2 in his top 40 quarterback rankings.

Allen, the runner-up for MVP, is behind Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Simms said his rankings are based on who is the best quarterback in 2021, rather than past accomplishments or projections of future success.

"He can make more out of less," Simms said on his podcast. "That’s really what I’m coming down to."

"Rodgers is better at reading a defense and getting the ball out of his hands quickly. He might be even more accurate and be able to make the quick decision, boom let me get it there. He has advantages over Josh Allen, but it’s not enough to overcome all the plays that Josh Allen makes. He made more game-changing, game-saving, unbelievable plays than maybe anybody in football. You can certainly argue that Josh Allen was the MVP of football last season."

Allen started 18th on Simms' list last summer and moved to No. 5 in the in-season update in November.