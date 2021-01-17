Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweets 'all good brother' after scary injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted "all good brother" in response to best wishes from Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who delivered the hit that sent Mahomes from the AFC divisional playoff game Sunday.

All good brother! 💪🏽 https://t.co/ORwLG6eFTV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 17, 2021

On third-and-1 midway through the third quarter, Mahomes darted to his right, but was tackled by Wilson short of a first down. Mahomes was helped up by athletic trainers and led to the sideline with the Chiefs leading 19-10. After a short time in the sideline tent, he ran off to the locker room. He was evaluated for a head injury and did not return to the game. Backup Chad Henne finished the game, making a key fourth-down completion to seal the 22-17 win.

Mahomes had completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and a TD before he left the game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sounded optimistic about Mahomes when he met with reporters after the game.