Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweets 'all good brother' after scary injury
  Updated
APTOPIX Browns Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. 

 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted "all good brother" in response to best wishes from Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who delivered the hit that sent Mahomes from the AFC divisional playoff game Sunday. 

On third-and-1 midway through the third quarter, Mahomes darted to his right, but was tackled by Wilson short of a first down. Mahomes was helped up by athletic trainers and led to the sideline with the Chiefs leading 19-10. After a short time in the sideline tent, he ran off to the locker room. He was evaluated for a head injury and did not return to the game. Backup Chad Henne finished the game, making a key fourth-down completion to seal the 22-17 win. 

Mahomes had completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and a TD before he left the game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sounded optimistic about Mahomes when he met with reporters after the game. 

"He got hit in the back of the head and kind of knocked the wind out of him," Reid told reporters. "He's doing great right now, which is a real positive, passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we'll see where it goes from here."
 
Reid said the Chiefs will see how Mahomes is doing Monday and will continue to evaluate his progress.
 
The Buffalo Bills visit Kansas City on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs were initially deemed a four-point favorite, though, the line has dropped at some outlets to Chiefs by 2.5
