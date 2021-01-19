 Skip to main content
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes clears 'some big steps,' according to report
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes clears 'some big steps,' according to report

  • Updated
Browns Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, right, during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game Sunday in Kansas City.

 Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cleared "some big steps" Monday and is expected to practice Wednesday, fueling "hope and optimism," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. 

Mahomes remains in the concussion protocol and there is no way to know whether he will play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game at this point. Mahomes is also dealing with a foot issue, Schefter reported. 

As is NFL policy, the Chiefs have not said where Mahomes is in the five-step concussion protocol. In Step 3, the player increases exercises and/or sport-specific activities and begins supervised strength training. Step 4 would involve noncontact football activities, including throwing and running. 

According to Kansas City radio reporter Carrington Harrison, Mahomes was asked a series of questions after the hit he endured during Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, as is standard practice during an evaluation. He correctly answered all but one "specific game-related question." Because he got a question wrong and his physical symptoms, he was not cleared to return.

Mahomes completed 21 of 30 passes against the Browns for 255 yards and a touchdown. He also ran three times for 14 yards and a touchdown. He left the game after a hard tackle by Cleveland’s Mack Wilson on a running play late in the third quarter.

On Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "There was a chance back in the day that Patrick comes back in (game). I think Patrick will tell you; you saw him run up the tunnel (after the hit). By the time he got to that point, he was feeling pretty good."

