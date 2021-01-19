Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes clears 'some big steps,' according to report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cleared "some big steps" Monday and is expected to practice Wednesday, fueling "hope and optimism," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Mahomes remains in the concussion protocol and there is no way to know whether he will play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game at this point. Mahomes is also dealing with a foot issue, Schefter reported.

As is NFL policy, the Chiefs have not said where Mahomes is in the five-step concussion protocol. In Step 3, the player increases exercises and/or sport-specific activities and begins supervised strength training. Step 4 would involve noncontact football activities, including throwing and running.

According to Kansas City radio reporter Carrington Harrison, Mahomes was asked a series of questions after the hit he endured during Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, as is standard practice during an evaluation. He correctly answered all but one "specific game-related question." Because he got a question wrong and his physical symptoms, he was not cleared to return.