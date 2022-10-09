Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes will be home underdog for first time; Bills favored by 1.5

The Buffalo Bills have opened as a 1.5-point favorite for next Sunday's playoff rematch at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to various betting services.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has rarely been an underdog anywhere, but has never been an underdog at home.

And Mahomes has done well as an underdog, 6-2 straight up and 7-0-1 against the spread, according to BetMGM.

One of those victories came last week when the Chiefs were a 1-point underdog at Tampa Bay and won 41-31 in Week 4.

Mahomes has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback for five seasons.

According to Yahoo's Frank Schwab, here are games, spreads and results in the previous eight games when Mahomes was an underog:

2017 Week 17: +3 at Broncos, won 27-24.

2018 Week 1: +3.5 at Chargers, won 38-28.

2018 Week 2: +4.5 at Steelers, won 42-37.

2018 Week 6: +3.5 at Patriots, lost 43-40.

2018 Week 11: +3 at Rams, lost 54-51 (push).

2019 Week 14: +3 at Patriots, won 23-16.

2020 Week 3: +3.5 at Ravens, won 34-20.

2021 Week 4: +1 at Tampa Bay, won 41-31.

The Bills will have their work cut out for them, but entering the week as the road favorite in Kansas City is certainly an indication of the respect that oddsmakers have for the Bills.