Chiefs, Giants fans donate $442K to Oishei Children's Hospital, approach largest Bills Mafia campaigns

“We’re so thankful. We’re grateful. It’s just incredible,” Bennett said about the deluge of donations from Chiefs fans. “Needless to say, that’s going to make a great impact on all the families that we’re caring for every single day. Many of them are in great need. Seven out of 10 families coming through our doors cannot pay for their own healthcare, and there are so many layers to that – the equipment side, the physician and nurse side, the family experience side.

“All of this stuff needs support. And in my mind, from a fundraising standpoint, there’s never really a ceiling to it. Every dollar counts. It really does.”

Oxford Pennant, the Buffalo company behind the “Touchdown Plow,” announced that its separate playoff fundraiser raised about $10,000 for Oishei Children’s Hospital and that it would match $3,000 in donations from Chiefs fans to “make it an even $13,000.”

The company presented Oishei with a check for $13,017 on Wednesday.