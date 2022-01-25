Chiefs fans donating tens of thousands to Oishei Children's Hospital, many in $13 increments

After the Kansas City Chiefs ripped out the Buffalo Bills’ hearts, Chiefs Kingdom tore a page from the Bills Mafia playbook.

More than 1,300 Chiefs fans have combined to donate tens of thousands of dollars to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, many of the contributions coming in $13 increments, after the Chiefs rallied from a three-point deficit with 13 seconds to play in regulation and ended the Bills’ season with a 42-36 overtime victory in an AFC divisional round playoff game Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Despite a heartbreaking @BuffaloBills loss Sunday night, our hearts are warm this morning waking up to $13 donations coming from @ChiefsMMZ @Chiefs fans!” Oishei Children’s Hospital tweeted Tuesday. “Thank you all so much, your support helps ensure great care for the kids and families in WNY.”

Chiefs Kingdom Memes, which uses the handle @ChiefsMMZ on social media, on Monday suggested all Chiefs fans donate $13 to the nonprofit medical facility to “commemorate the drive that tied the game with just 13 seconds left and the best playoff game in Chiefs history.”

