Chiefs fans donate more than $80,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital, many in $13 increments

“I think it’s fantastic that Oishei continues to get this kind of support,” said Del Reid, the co-founder of Bills Mafia and 26 Shirts, which donates a portion of its proceeds to nonprofits. “It’s such an important resource for families in Western New York, and I’m glad last year’s donations aren’t just a ‘one and done’ kind of thing.

“This effort from Chiefs fans is a great testament to the fact that while we may cheer for different teams and occasionally get into some heated social media exchanges while doing so, we’re all just people trying to help out others in tough situations. Need doesn’t recognize regional borders or specific fandoms, and we shouldn’t either when it comes to our giving.”

Donations in Bills CB Tre'Davious White's name pass $100,000 "I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown," White said in a statement.

Kristen Kimmick, the founder of “Bills Mafia Babes,” a mostly female fan group and nonprofit that raises money for players’ charities, said it’s “cool to think that the Bills Mafia may have actually started a trend of fans donating to amazing organizations that need it most, just to send a message that won’t be missed – whether that message is to another fanbase, their own players, or the league.”