Chiefs fans donate more than $60,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital, many in $13 increments
Chiefs fans donate more than $60,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital, many in $13 increments

Bills Chiefs Quarterback hug

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hugs Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game Sunday.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

After the Kansas City Chiefs ripped out the Buffalo Bills’ hearts, Chiefs Kingdom tore a page from the Bills Mafia playbook.

Nearly 4,000 Chiefs fans have combined to donate more than $60,000 to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, many of the contributions coming in $13 increments, after the Chiefs rallied from a three-point deficit with 13 seconds to play in regulation and ended the Bills’ season with a 42-36 overtime victory in an AFC divisional round playoff game Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Despite a heartbreaking @BuffaloBills loss Sunday night, our hearts are warm this morning waking up to $13 donations coming from @ChiefsMMZ @Chiefs fans!” Oishei Children’s Hospital tweeted Tuesday. “Thank you all so much, your support helps ensure great care for the kids and families in WNY.”

Chiefs Kingdom Memes, which uses the handle @ChiefsMMZ on social media, on Monday suggested all Chiefs fans donate $13 to the nonprofit medical facility to “commemorate the drive that tied the game with just 13 seconds left and the best playoff game in Chiefs history.”

It posted a link to Oishei Children’s Hospital’s Patricia Allen Fund on Twitter and Facebook and closed each post with “Much respect to #BillsMafia from #ChiefsKingdom.”

In November, the hospital unveiled the Patricia Allen Recovery Wing after Bills fans donated more than a million dollars in honor of Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s late grandmother.

The Chiefs’ fans’ grassroots charity drive began with the idea to donate to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ nonprofit, the “15 And The Mahomies Foundation,” which is “dedicated to improving the lives of children.” But a conversation between fans altered the approach.

“A buddy of mine was messaging a Bills fan friend of his & said if Bills won, they would likely have been donating to Mahomes charity,” Chiefs Kingdom Memes posted. “I said I love that idea & changed the donation recommendation to Josh Allen’s.”

Oxford Pennant, the Buffalo company behind the “Touchdown Plow,” announced on Twitter that its separate playoff fundraiser raised about $10,000 for Oishei Children’s Hospital and that it will match the next $3,000 in donations from Chiefs fans to “make it an even $13,000.”

