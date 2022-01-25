Chiefs fans donate more than $285,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital, many in $13 increments

After the Kansas City Chiefs ripped out the Buffalo Bills’ hearts, Chiefs Kingdom tore a page from the Bills Mafia playbook.
As of late Wednesday night, more than 14,400 Chiefs fans have combined to donate more than $285,000 to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, many of the contributions coming in $13 increments, to show respect to Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bills fans after the Chiefs rallied from a three-point deficit with 13 seconds to play in regulation and earned an epic 42-36 overtime victory in an AFC divisional round playoff game Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
Allen threw four touchdowns to wide receiver Gabriel Davis, including two inside the two-minute warning, but didn’t get to touch the ball in overtime because the Chiefs won the coin toss and scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the extra session.
“It’s certainly bittersweet with the game,” said Andrew Bennett, the vice president of the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, the medical facility’s philanthropic arm, “but the generosity of fans toward Josh is just absolutely remarkable. We’re incredibly grateful for this impactful support. It’s a great sign of sportsmanship and integrity, watching how fans have reacted to this. It’s another huge win for the kids that we’re helping out, day in and day out here in Western New York.”
Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis connected for four touchdowns – including two inside the two-minute warning to twice give the Buffalo Bills a late lead – but the NFL’s best defense couldn’t hang on in a thrilling 42-36 OT loss.
Brett Fitzgerald, a Kansas City native whose 7-year-old son attends a school for children with autism, told The Buffalo News he was ecstatic after the Chiefs’ dramatic victory over the Bills and wanted to celebrate and commemorate one of the greatest playoff games in franchise history.
He decided to donate $13 to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ nonprofit, “15 And The Mahomies,” which is dedicated to improving the lives of children, and shared the idea on social media, first in the Facebook group he runs, “Chiefs Kingdom Memes,” as well as on Twitter under the handle @ChiefsMMZ.
“It started to go a little bit,” Fitzgerald said. “Then a friend of mine was talking with a buddy from Buffalo and he said, ‘If the Bills had won, they likely would have been donating to Mahomes’ charity. We should donate to Josh Allen’s charity.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, I like that. You’re right.’ ”
Suggesting all Chiefs fans donate $13 to Josh Allen’s foundation to commemorate the drive that tied the game with just 13 seconds left and the best playoff game in Chiefs history— Chiefs Kingdom Memes (@ChiefsMMZ) January 25, 2022
Donate here: https://t.co/X6McN7SB59
Much respect to #BillsMafia from #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/FfxwQ1164T
Fitzgerald googled Allen’s nonprofit, which led him to stories about Bills fans donating more than a million dollars to Oishei Children’s Hospital last season in honor of Allen’s late grandmother.
Many of those donations were in $17 increments to reflect Allen’s jersey number.
“I remember all of that because it was widely covered,” Fitzgerald said. “And so I immediately donated and changed the $13 donation suggestion over to Josh Allen’s charity.”
He used a photo of Allen walking down the hallway at the new Patricia Allen Recovery Wing at Oishei and added text at the top: “Out of HUGE respect for Josh Allen, I’m donating $13 to his foundation which supports the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. Hope some of y’all join this too.”
He added red, white and blue hearts, a link to the hospital’s donation page and tipped his cap, writing: “Respect to #BillsMafia from the #ChiefsKingdom”
“It just seemed more appropriate,” Fitzgerald said. “Who could have anything but respect for the Bills, Josh Allen and, obviously, what Bills Mafia does?”
'It's become expected of you': How viral Dalton donations turned giving into tradition for Bills fans
Bills fans have donated millions to nonprofit organizations in the four years since, and fans who started other grassroots charity campaigns said donating to the Dalton Foundation was transformative.
Within an hour, the posts went viral, drawing thousands of shares and comments.
“I was just like, ‘Oh my God. This is awesome,’” Fitzgerald said. “This might actually turn into something pretty relevant for the hospital.”
Allen, who lends his star power to the nonprofit medical facility, is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw nine touchdowns and no interceptions over a two-game playoff span – five scores in the wild card rout of New England and four more in Kansas City.
The last gave the Bills a 36-33 lead with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation. With a victory, the Bills would have hosted the upcoming AFC Championship Game. But the Chiefs had three timeouts. And Mahomes needed just two plays to drive 44 yards into field goal range.
After losing the coin flip, Allen watched helplessly as Mahomes ended the game with a touchdown on the first possession of overtime.
“I’ve seen a few people on Twitter and a little bit on Facebook saying, ‘That seems like a slap in the face,’” Fitzgerald said about the $13 donations. “Well, it wasn’t meant to be that way. It was simply, ‘Hey, we were donating $13 to Mahomes’ charity. You’re right. It’s more appropriate to go to Allen’s charity.’ So it just switched over real quick. Obviously in retrospect $17 would be more appropriate, but that’s how $13 came about.’”
Oxford Pennant, the Buffalo company behind the “Touchdown Plow,” announced on Twitter that its separate playoff fundraiser raised about $10,000 for Oishei Children’s Hospital and that it would match $3,000 in donations from Chiefs fans to “make it an even $13,000.”
“I think it’s fantastic that Oishei continues to get this kind of support,” said Del Reid, the co-founder of Bills Mafia and 26 Shirts, which donates a portion of its proceeds to nonprofits. “It’s such an important resource for families in Western New York, and I’m glad last year’s donations aren’t just a ‘one and done’ kind of thing.
“This effort from Chiefs fans is a great testament to the fact that while we may cheer for different teams and occasionally get into some heated social media exchanges while doing so, we’re all just people trying to help out others in tough situations. Need doesn’t recognize regional borders or specific fandoms, and we shouldn’t, either, when it comes to our giving.”
"I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown," White said in a statement.
Kristen Kimmick, the founder of “Bills Mafia Babes,” a mostly female fan group and nonprofit that raises money for players’ charities, said it’s “cool to think that the Bills Mafia may have actually started a trend of fans donating to amazing organizations that need it most, just to send a message that won’t be missed – whether that message is to another fanbase, their own players or the league.”
“I think this specific message to our fanbase and city from Kansas City is about how this rivalry is going to be a fun one for years to come,” Kimmick said. “I personally took it kind of like a handshake and a nod of respect. Even if they could have chosen a slightly less painful-for-us donation amount number.”
Bills Mafia Babes, grassroots group of 12,000 women, fundraising for players' charities – and each other
Kristen Kimmick said she created the Facebook group “Bills Mafia Babes” in a fit of rage in 2016, after being talked down to by men on another fan message board.
The donations from Chiefs fans to a nonprofit backed by another team’s player are reminiscent of Bills fans donating $442,000 to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation in 2018, much of it in $17 increments, after the then-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw a last-minute touchdown to defeat the Baltimore Ravens and end the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought.
“I’m absolutely blown away by gratitude,” said Kevin Forrest, the first Bills fan to donate to the Dalton Foundation. “Our season came to a sudden end, but this eases the blow knowing real good is resulting from it. Anybody that knows our fan base wouldn’t be surprised it started with us. Everything is cyclical and the fact Buffalo will benefit from others’ kindness transcends football. That fact this is a ‘thing’ is just surreal.”
The News reviewed state and federal public records, consulted charity watchdog groups and other industry professionals and interviewed the Dalton Foundation’s board members, tax attorney and beneficiaries. The scrutiny revealed that Prolanthropy not only profited from Bills fans’ unsolicited donations, but the nonprofits it manages submit tax records that obscure how the money was used.
The generosity of Chiefs fans also mirrors Bills fans donating $553,000 to Blessings in a Backpack in January 2021, after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was concussed in the Bills’ divisional round playoff victory.
“I think good will is earned by being given,” said Justin Hutton, the first Bills fan to donate to Oishei in honor of Allen’s grandmother. “This is definitely akin to what happened with Blessings in a Backpack. A rival team simply displaying good sportsmanship to another team’s fans through an act of good will. I hope that this idea of paying it forward continues to grow across the league, and it’s amazing to be a part of the fanbase that really kicked off this whole thing and got the ball rolling.
“Class act from Chiefs fans. I look forward to reciprocating the gesture when we beat them next year.”
Eddie Mayerik, 6, a massive Buffalo Bills fan, was born with two heart valve defects and essentially no pulmonary artery, which in a healthy person carries blood to the lungs to deliver oxygen to the rest of the body.