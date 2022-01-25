Chiefs fans donate more than $242,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital, many in $13 increments

“This effort from Chiefs fans is a great testament to the fact that while we may cheer for different teams and occasionally get into some heated social media exchanges while doing so, we’re all just people trying to help out others in tough situations. Need doesn’t recognize regional borders or specific fandoms, and we shouldn’t, either, when it comes to our giving.”

Donations in Bills CB Tre'Davious White's name pass $100,000 "I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown," White said in a statement.

Kristen Kimmick, the founder of “Bills Mafia Babes,” a mostly female fan group and nonprofit that raises money for players’ charities, said it’s “cool to think that the Bills Mafia may have actually started a trend of fans donating to amazing organizations that need it most, just to send a message that won’t be missed – whether that message is to another fanbase, their own players or the league.”

“I think this specific message to our fanbase and city from Kansas City is about how this rivalry is going to be a fun one for years to come,” Kimmick said. “I personally took it kind of like a handshake and a nod of respect. Even if they could have chosen a slightly less painful-for-us donation amount number.”

0:59 Bills Mafia Babes, grassroots group of 12,000 women, fundraising for players' charities – and each other Kristen Kimmick said she created the Facebook group “Bills Mafia Babes” in a fit of rage in 2016, after being talked down to by men on another fan message board.