Chiefs fans donate $411K to Oishei Children's Hospital, approach largest BillsMafia campaigns

Chiefs Kingdom continues to spread the wealth.
The John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo has received more than $411,000 from more than 18,000 donors, most of them in the Kansas City area, as of Friday night as a show of respect to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bills fans.
After the Kansas City Chiefs ripped out the Buffalo Bills’ hearts, Chiefs Kingdom tore a page from the Bills Mafia playbook.
Donations began to pour into the nonprofit medical facility after the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from a three-point deficit with 13 seconds to play in regulation and earned an epic, 42-36 overtime victory in an AFC divisional round playoff game Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Most of the donations are for $13 to commemorate the comeback, $17 for Allen’s jersey number and $32 for Allen’s and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ numbers combined. Oishei has also received donations in $117 and $1,017 increments. The total surpassed $400,000 Thursday.
“Who could have anything but respect for the Bills, Josh Allen and, obviously, what Bills Mafia does?” said Brett Fitzgerald, the Chiefs fan who sparked the viral charitable campaign on social media by posting about his initial $13 donation on Facebook and Twitter.
Fitzgerald, 41, who has a son with autism, said he googled Allen’s charity of choice and found stories about how Bills fans donated more than a million dollars to Oishei Children’s Hospital last season in honor of the quarterback’s late grandmother.
The outpouring of generosity led to the creation of the Patricia Allen Fund, which directs 100% of its resources to charitable giving and events, according to Andrew Bennett, the vice president of the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, the medical facility’s philanthropic arm.
The nonprofit otherwise spends an extremely efficient 97 cents of every dollar on charity, according to its federal tax returns.
It received an average of about $5 million per year in public support from 2015 through 2019, the most recent publicly available records show, which means the more than million dollars in donations from Bills Mafia last season and the more than $400,000 from Chiefs Kingdom this week represent significant boosts in financial resources.
“We’re so thankful. We’re grateful. It’s just incredible,” Bennett said about the deluge of donations from Chiefs fans. “Needless to say, that’s going to make a great impact on all the families that we’re caring for every single day. Many of them are in great need. Seven out of 10 families coming through our doors cannot pay for their own healthcare, and there are so many layers to that – the equipment side, the physician and nurse side, the family experience side.
“All of this stuff needs support. And in my mind, from a fundraising standpoint, there’s never really a ceiling to it. Every dollar counts. It really does.”
Oxford Pennant, the Buffalo company behind the “Touchdown Plow,” announced that its separate playoff fundraiser raised about $10,000 for Oishei Children’s Hospital and that it would match $3,000 in donations from Chiefs fans to “make it an even $13,000.”
The company presented Oishei with a check for $13,017 on Wednesday.
FanDuel, an online gambling company, announced a $52,000 donation to Oishei on Thursday, an amount it said represents $13,000 for each of Allen’s touchdown passes to wide receiver Gabriel Davis in the game. The last score gave the Bills a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds to play. The company’s CEO, Amy Howe, is a Buffalo native.
The grassroots “Chiefs Kingdom” campaign ranks among the largest of its kind in recent history, both in terms of the number of donors and money raised.
More than 27,000 donors from around the world contributed $1.15 million to Oishei in memory of Allen’s grandmother in November 2020.
More than 18,450 Bills fans donated $553,000 to Blessings in a Backpack in January 2021, after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was concussed in the Bills’ divisional round playoff victory.
And the trend began when more than 17,000 Bills fans donated $442,000 to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation in 2018, after the then-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw a late touchdown pass to defeat the Ravens in the 2017 regular season finale, which ended the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought.
“I’m absolutely blown away by gratitude,” said Kevin Forrest, the first Bills fan to donate to the Dalton Foundation. “Our season came to a sudden end, but this eases the blow knowing real good is resulting from it. Anybody that knows our fan base wouldn’t be surprised it started with us. Everything is cyclical, and the fact Buffalo will benefit from others’ kindness transcends football. That fact this is a ‘thing’ is just surreal.”