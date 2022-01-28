Chiefs fans donate $411K to Oishei Children's Hospital, approach largest Bills Mafia campaigns

The outpouring of generosity led to the creation of the Patricia Allen Fund, which directs 100% of its resources to charitable giving and events, according to Andrew Bennett, the vice president of the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, the medical facility’s philanthropic arm.

The nonprofit otherwise spends an extremely efficient 97 cents of every dollar on charity, according to its federal tax returns.

It received an average of about $5 million per year in public support from 2015 through 2019, the most recent publicly available records show, which means the more than million dollars in donations from Bills Mafia last season and the more than $400,000 from Chiefs Kingdom this week represent significant boosts in financial resources.

“We’re so thankful. We’re grateful. It’s just incredible,” Bennett said about the deluge of donations from Chiefs fans. “Needless to say, that’s going to make a great impact on all the families that we’re caring for every single day. Many of them are in great need. Seven out of 10 families coming through our doors cannot pay for their own healthcare, and there are so many layers to that – the equipment side, the physician and nurse side, the family experience side.

