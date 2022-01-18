Chiefs defense has gotten better since first meeting with Bills

“He’s come here and he’s added some good senior leadership to the defense, along with the other good leaders that we have,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “It’s worked out well for him and we’re glad we have him.”

Jones has 47.5 sacks over the last five seasons, second most in among NFL defensive tackles. After playing mostly at defensive end the first half of the season, he moved back to the inside starting Week 8.

That keyed a second-half defensive resurgence. Kansas City allowed a league-worst 29 ppg the first seven games. The last 10 of the regular-season, it allowed a league-low 16.1 ppg.

The other defensive end is Frank Clark, who had two sacks vs. Buffalo in the AFC title game last year. He had 4.5 sacks this season.

“They’ve got Ingram now, and Clark. It’s just their defensive line creates a lot of issues and they’re tough to block,” Daboll said.

The Chiefs also have a slightly different look in the defensive secondary since Week 5.