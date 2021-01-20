Chiefs coach: Patrick Mahomes 'took all the snaps' in limited practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes "took all the snaps" in practice Wednesday, coach Andy Reid told reporters.

The Chiefs had a limited practice with plans for a longer practice Thursday.

“He’s done well up to this point and they just progress you through each day,” Reid said. “So today was work – limited work – and no contact, I think, was the schedule today. That’s kind of what we’re doing on Wednesday, so it fit in perfectly."

Reid said Mahomes "feels good," and he remains in concussion protocol.

Noncontact position-specific drills is Step 4 on the five-step protocol. An independent neurological consultant must examine a player for him to be cleared in Step 5. There is no timetable on how long a player spends in each step. Every situation is different.

The Chiefs, however, have been careful not to say that Mahomes has a concussion. Reid has only said Mahomes is in the protocol.

After absorbing a hit from the Browns' Mack Wilson, Mahomes staggered as he got off the ground and needed help to steady himself. That instability was enough for him to be in the protocol, even if, as Reid said, he "passed all the deals that he needed to pass."