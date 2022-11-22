 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chiefs coach Andy Reid references 13 seconds after KC rallies to beat Chargers

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks about the help he received from his neighbors to get to Highmark Stadium so he could travel to Detroit

Support this work for $1 a month

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took possession with 106 seconds remaining Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes didn't need nearly that long for a six-play, 75-yard drive that provided the winning margin in a 30-27 victory. 

What might get the attention of Bills fans is the postgame comment from Chiefs coach Andy Reid that some have said was a joke. Obviously, it also could be viewed as a shot at the Bills rather than the belief in his team. 

“We’ve done it with 13 seconds, so a minute felt like an eternity,” Reid told reporters. 

Obviously, every Bills fan knows what he's referencing so we will dispense with the details. 

“They left too much time on the clock for Pat,” defensive end Chris Jones told reporters. “A minute and 45, we go through that throughout the week of two-minute drills, so I think it was normal for them.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France faces midfield battle against Australia at World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News