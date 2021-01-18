Chiefs coach Andy Reid offers optimistic signals on Patrick Mahomes' injury

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Thus, it seems highly unlikely the reigning Super Bowl most valuable player will be forced to sit out vs. the Bills.

Mahomes completed 21 of 30 passes vs. the Browns for 255 yards and a touchdown. He also ran three times for 14 yards and a touchdown. He left the game after a hard tackle by Cleveland’s Mack Wilson on a running play late in the third quarter.

“Patrick was actually having a really good game up until that point,” Reid said. “I thought our offensive line did a nice job against what I thought was the strength of that defense, that front. They bared down and got the run game going early. We had a nice little mix going.”

Mahomes ranked eighth among NFL QBs in rushing yards this season with 308. Reid indicated the injury wouldn’t discourage him from calling run plays for his QB.

“It does happen, it just hasn’t happened much to him over time here,” Reid said of injuries to Mahomes. “That’ll still be part of the game. Depending on what the play is as we go down the road. Let’s just see how things work out this week for him.”

Mahomes also was bothered by an injury to his big left toe suffered early in the Cleveland game. He was hobbling slightly at a few points in the game. Reid said the toe was not a problem.

Chad Henne, 35, finished the game for the Chiefs.

