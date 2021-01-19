Chiefs aim to tighten up in red zone vs. hot Bills' offense

The Buffalo Bills could have an advantage if they can get into the red zone in Sunday’s AFC championship game in Kansas City.

The Bills’ offense ranks 13th in red-zone efficiency, while the Chiefs’ defense ranks 32nd.

“We’re not as efficient in the red zone,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said a couple weeks ago. “That’s one place that we’ve talked about that we’d like to get better at.”

The Bills actually are better than their 13th ranking indicates. And the Chiefs’ defense arguably isn’t quite as awful as its ranking inside its own 20 indicates.

The Bills move the ball so well and so consistently that their 68 trips inside the 20 tied for the most in the league. They had the fourth most TDs inside the 20 (42) and the second most scores overall (59).

The Chiefs are allowing teams to score on 76.6% of trips inside the 20. Denver led the NFL at 47.5%. On the plus side, however, it’s not that easy to get into scoring territory vs. Kansas City. The Chiefs are tied for the sixth fewest trips by opponents into the red zone.

On their run to the Super Bowl last season, the Chiefs’ defense allowed just 11.6 ppg over the last six weeks and ranked ninth in red-zone defense. Not so this year.