Chad Kelly set for tryout with Green Bay Packers, according to report

Western New York native and St. Joe's graduate Chad Kelly will get a tryout with the Green Bay Packers at the team's rookie minicamp this week, NFL Network reported.
Kelly was waived by the Indianapolis Colts in September during final roster cutdowns and then signed to the practice squad the next day. He was released Sept. 30.
Kelly signed with Colts in the 2019 offseason. He completed 74% of his passes in the preseason for 583 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.
He began his NFL career with the Broncos, but was released following the arrest in November 2018. He has taken one NFL snap in the regular season.
The Packers also are bringing in Kurt Benkert, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He spent the 2018 season on the practice squad, missed the 2019 season with a toe injury and then spent last season on the practice squad before being released in February.
Green Bay only has two quarterbacks on its roster – Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. It is possible both Kelly and Benkert could be invited to training camp.