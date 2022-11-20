 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chad Kelly leads comeback to lift Toronto Argos to one-point win in CFL Grey Cup

  • Updated
CFL Grey Cup Football

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly hoists the Grey Cup as he celebrates after defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan.

 Frank Gunn
Buffalo native Chad Kelly came off the bench to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 24-23 victory against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in the 109th Grey Cup. 

Kelly, a St. Joe's graduate, came in after starting quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson appeared to injure his hand on a pass that was intercepted.

Kelly's first drive was just four plays and a punt, but he then led a near 70-yard drive, including converting a second-and-15 with a 20-yard scramble. 

The drive was capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by A.J. Oullette with 3:24 remaining in the game. 

On the first play after the touchdown, Winnipeg threw an interception, giving Toronto the chance to put away the game. 

But the Argos failed to move the ball and attempted a field goal. The kick was blocked. 

Winnipeg then got into field goal range, but the Blue Bombers' attempt was also blocked in the chaotic final minute.

Kelly then took the field and kneeled twice to clinch the championship.

