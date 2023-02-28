INDIANAPOLIS – Why did Chad Hall leave the Buffalo Bills to make a lateral move to the Jacksonville Jaguars as their new wide receivers coach?

The answer to that question wasn’t exactly provided by Bills coach Sean McDermott here Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, but a fairly significant clue was provided by Hall’s new boss, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson.

“Chad was kind of a free agent and I actually got a chance to coach him when I was in Philadelphia as an assistant (under Andy Reid),” Pederson said inside the Indianapolis Convenvtion Center. “He played the position, he knows it. He has a great mindset, he’s energetic and he’s a great teacher and those are all the traits I look for in assistant coaches. I just love his work ethic. He’s coached some great players, like Stefon Diggs, so we’re excited.

"When he became available, he was definitely the top guy on my list and the guy I wanted to get.”

Hall’s contract with the Bills had expired, although left unanswered is whether the team made an effort to retain him – or Hall simply was ready to move on. McDermott’s answer when asked about Hall’s departure did little to clear that part up.

“Happy for Chad and his family. You know, what I can tell you is he did a good job for us this past season and the years since he's been with us,” McDermott said. “We're happy for him as he moves forward to Jacksonville. Sometimes things come up in terms of business decisions and everything on the coaching side of things. You wish you could keep everybody, but it's hard to do.”

It’s the second consecutive season the Bills have lost an assistant coach to the Jaguars. Last year, former Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell also made a lateral move to the Jaguars.

Hall, 36, had been with the Bills for the previous six seasons, which spans McDermott’s time as head coach. Hall started as an offensive assistant for two seasons before spending the last four as wide receivers coach. Diggs has had three straight years of at least 100 catches under Hall.

To replace him, the Bills made official Tuesday the addition of Adam Henry as their new wide receivers coach. Henry has worked with five NFL teams in his career: the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. He most recently served as co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at University of Indiana. In total, he's spent 12 years coaching in the NFL and 13 coaching in college.

Henry had a college coaching stint with LSU from 2012 to 2014. As the LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, he worked with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry for the first time. He would overlap with both again later in the NFL. In Henry's second year at LSU, the two receivers each surpassed 1,000 yards, with Landry hauling in 77 receptions for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Beckham logging 59 catches for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns. It marked the first time two Tigers receivers had 1,000-plus yards in the same year.

Henry later reconnected with Beckham on both the Giants and the Browns, and with Landry on the Browns, as well.

Beckham visited the Bills last year as a free agent, and McDermott didn’t exactly pour cold water on the idea the team could look at that again now with Henry on staff.

“I think nothing's off the table at this point,” McDermott said. “Adam does have a history with OBJ, and we've talked to OBJ before a little bit there. I think the biggest thing with Adam is he's developed players at all different levels, college, pro and then pros that are like an OBJ, and then you've got some household names that aren't as much of household names, and he's developed those players, as well. So I think that’s what you really look for in a coach is someone that can take what they have and make it better, and so that's what we feel like we have in coach Henry.”