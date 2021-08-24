 Skip to main content
CBS reveals announcers for Bills' opener against Steelers
The highly anticipated season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 12 will be called by Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and sideline reporter Evan Washburn, CBS Sports announced Tuesday. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

The No. 1 CBS team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracey Wolfson will have the Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 in the second half of the CBS doubleheader. 

