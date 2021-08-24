CBS reveals announcers for Bills' opener against Steelers

The highly anticipated season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 12 will be called by Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and sideline reporter Evan Washburn, CBS Sports announced Tuesday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.
The No. 1 CBS team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracey Wolfson will have the Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 in the second half of the CBS doubleheader.
Patriots and Dolphins get the CBS team of Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins for the Week 1 game at Foxborough. Nantz, Romo and Wolfson will be in KC for Browns-Chiefs pic.twitter.com/BHW8h9mOnN— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 24, 2021