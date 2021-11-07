CBS analyst Boomer Esiason on Bills' coordinator: 'What is Brian Daboll doing?'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CBS analyst Boomer Esiason was pointed in his critique of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll after Buffalo's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While not discounting how prolific the Daboll-Allen duo was in last year's run to the AFC championship game, Esiason questioned the coordinator's messaging to Allen this year, relating to how the quarterback has a tendency to make risky decisions to give his team a spark.

"Now all of a sudden, what is Brian Daboll doing?" the former NFL quarterback asked. "Doesn’t he have to sit down with the quarterback and just say, ‘Hey, look man, this is what we’re trying to do. This is our plan. You don’t have to do this all yourself.' "

In addition to scaling back responsibility for Allen, Esiason suggested a commitment to establishing the run – with ball carriers other than Allen, who's shouldered 57 of the team's 216 carries this year.

"They’re a Northeast team, they’re an outdoor team," Esiason continued. "They should be thinking about running the ball late in the season. That’s how you win games in inclement weather. You’ve got an all-weather quarterback. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a superstar. He’s a great player. But right now, in the last couple of weeks, I don’t know what's going on up there.

