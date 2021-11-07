 Skip to main content
CBS analyst Boomer Esiason on Bills' coordinator: 'What is Brian Daboll doing?'
Brian Daboll

CBS analyst Boomer Esiason was critical of Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll immediately following Buffalo's 9-6 loss to Jacksonville.

 James P. McCoy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CBS analyst Boomer Esiason was pointed in his critique of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll after Buffalo's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

While not discounting how prolific the Daboll-Allen duo was in last year's run to the AFC championship game, Esiason questioned the coordinator's messaging to Allen this year, relating to how the quarterback has a tendency to make risky decisions to give his team a spark.

"Now all of a sudden, what is Brian Daboll doing?" the former NFL quarterback asked. "Doesn’t he have to sit down with the quarterback and just say, ‘Hey, look man, this is what we’re trying to do. This is our plan. You don’t have to do this all yourself.' "

In addition to scaling back responsibility for Allen, Esiason suggested a commitment to establishing the run – with ball carriers other than Allen, who's shouldered 57 of the team's 216 carries this year. 

"They’re a Northeast team, they’re an outdoor team," Esiason continued. "They should be thinking about running the ball late in the season. That’s how you win games in inclement weather. You’ve got an all-weather quarterback. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a superstar. He’s a great player. But right now, in the last couple of weeks, I don’t know what's going on up there.

"They just need to get back to calling the right plays, but someone has to hold the offensive coordinator accountable and say, 'Come on in here. Let’s sit down and talk about what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong. And how we can get it back to the right side of the ledger.' "

[More: Jay Skurski explores how Bills can spark their run game]

Daboll's offense hasn't sustained the lofty numbers the Bills' had accrued before the bye week. The Bills exceeded 400 yards of total offense in the four games preceding the bye, but mustered 351 versus Miami and 336 against Jacksonville.

After going 3-for-4 in the red zone last week, Buffalo failed on just two opportunities against Jacksonville. The Bills set a season low in several offensive categories Sunday, including points, first downs and rushing yards.

Phil Simms, Esiason's fellow studio analyst, countered by saying the Bills' offensive system cannot be easily tweaked to accommodate a power run game. 

"Their run game is the short passing game," the longtime Giants quarterback said. "That’s what they’re doing. It's all on Josh Allen. I don’t know if you can turn this team around and make it physical enough to start running the football. The offensive line is used to pass protecting quick."

Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the team's struggles in the run game during his postgame news conference.

"That’s a huge issue right now for us," he said. "We've got to be able to run the football when it’s handed off. Nine carries for 22 yards (from the running backs), that’s not good enough."

Daboll and the Bills have a chance to respond at 1 p.m. next Sunday against the New York Jets.

