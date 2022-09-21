 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolina Panthers sign Raheem Blackshear off Bills' practice squad

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Panthers Football (copy)

Bills running back Raheem Blackshear looks for space in the open field Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Carolina to Bills and Bills to Carolina pipeline remains. 

The Panthers are signing running back Raheem Blackshear off the Bills' practice squad to their 53-man roster, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Wednesday.

Blackshear, an undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech, played well in the preseason for Buffalo and was among their final cuts. He was signed to the practice squad after going unclaimed through waivers.

He had 209 totals yards and two TDs in three preseason games, including one against the Panthers.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Former Bills coach Marv Levy: 'Right here. Right NOW!'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News