Carolina Panthers sign Raheem Blackshear off Bills' practice squad

The Carolina to Bills and Bills to Carolina pipeline remains.
The Panthers are signing running back Raheem Blackshear off the Bills' practice squad to their 53-man roster, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Wednesday.
Blackshear, an undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech, played well in the preseason for Buffalo and was among their final cuts. He was signed to the practice squad after going unclaimed through waivers.
He had 209 totals yards and two TDs in three preseason games, including one against the Panthers.