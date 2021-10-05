Carl Cheffers, referee in Chiefs-Bucs Super Bowl, draws Bills-Chiefs rematch

Carl Cheffers, the referee in last season's Super Bowl, has drawn the assignment for Sunday's game between the Bills and the Chiefs.

Cheffers was the referee for Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory last February against the Kansas City Chiefs in his second Super Bowl assignment. The crew was criticized for calling eight penalties for 95 yards against the Chiefs in the first half. Both were records for a Super Bowl. The Chiefs were flagged 11 times for 120 yards in the game; Tampa Bay was called for four penalties for 34 yards.

Three weeks earlier, Cheffers was the referee for the Bills' 17-3 victory in the AFC divisional round against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park. The Bills had eight penalties in that game for 59 yards; the Ravens were penalized twice for 11 yards.

Through four games this season, Cheffers' crew is tied for fourth at 13.75 penalties per game.