Can Bills' Emmanuel Sanders develop quick chemistry with Josh Allen, like Stefon Diggs did?

Stefon Diggs talks about a way he can get even better for Bills in 2021 One might think that Stefon Diggs would struggle to come up with an area in which he could improve on his 2020 performance.

Sanders, 34, was released by the New Orleans Saints in March after one of the worst statistical seasons of his 11-year NFL career. He finished his brief tenure in The Big Easy with 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns, then signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Bills.

“I think sometimes when people were just talking about football in general they overthink it. Right?” Sanders said. “At the end of the day, football is a game. And it is a game that’s creative. You’ve got to have fun and you’ve got to go out and make plays. You can’t be a robot. And so that’s my approach and that’s Josh’s approach and that’s kind of everybody’s approach around here. Let’s just go out, get to your spot, get open and make plays.”

On paper, the 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound Sanders replaces John Brown as the Bills’ No. 2 wide receiver, between Diggs and slot receiver Cole Beasley, his college teammate at SMU.

But Sanders wasn’t necessarily signed to line up on the outside and stretch the field.

Gabriel Davis can fulfill that role when the Bills line up four wide, while Sanders’ route-running ability, particularly out of the slot, should offer the Bills’ offense a different dynamic in this season.

