Camp observations: Tempers flare again, but Josh Allen likes feisty practices

The Buffalo Bills’ defense set a physical tone to start Thursday’s practice, which precipitated another training camp skirmish.

Here were observations from the 10th day of practice at St. John Fisher University.

1. Stars get hot

Another fight broke out on the second play of 11-on-11 work between defensive end Greg Rousseau and receiver Stefon Diggs. After a short completion to Isaiah McKenzie, Rousseau slapped at the ball, prompting a shove from Diggs. Then Rousseau smacked Diggs across the facemask.

That brought all the players together in a scrum. Diggs and defensive tackle Ed Oliver wound up squaring off in a heated exchange before they were held back from each other.

Quarterback Josh Allen said it’s all part of good competition.

“When you bring in the guys that we've brought in, there's competition all over the place,” Allen said. “There's competition on their side of their ball, on our side of the ball. And then when we play against each other, guys are trying to fight for a spot on this team. And things get chippy when guys are working hard and trying to beat the other guy across from them.

“I saw coach say in the media he'd rather tell us to tone it down than pick it up,” Allen said. “And I think that's kind of just the spot where we're at. Guys want to win. Guys want to beat each other. You know, we've got a lot of talkers on this team, too. So it's been a fun camp. It really has been. And I appreciate the intensity from both sides of the ball.”

Allen started a scrum on Saturday when he took on defensive tackle Jordan Phillips after a disputed hit.

“I was probably in the wrong there,” Allen said. “But again, just trying to get some guys juiced up, ready to go. It's football. So that's all it was. It was nothing. And I got him a box of Pro V1s for questioning him. I felt bad, but, you know, it's all in love. We're just out here trying to push each other, trying to be great.”

Allen acknowledged he may have looked to jack up the intensity of the practice in taking on Phillips.

“Sometimes it's necessary,” Allen said. “Good teams sometimes fight. You know, guys want it so bad. Guys are very competitive. Guys push each other. So you saw a little tempers flare again today. And again, that's all because we want to win.”

2. Stevenson injured

Sean McDermott was cautious as usual about characterizing the injury to Jordan Poyer, who suffered a hyperextended left elbow in Tuesday’s practice.

“I think it's gonna be some days here, maybe a week or two, we'll just see,” McDermott said.

The other significant injury reported was to second-year receiver Marquez Stevenson, who is out with a foot ailment.

“It's unfortunate,” McDermott said. “He was having a good camp, so we'll see where we go with it. It's gonna be weeks at this point, so we'll just see.”

Aside from Poyer and Stevenson, there was promising news on the injury front.

Right guard Ryan Bates was back practicing on a limited basis. Right tackle Spencer Brown was limited but did more hitting in one-on-one work, an encouraging sign. He’s returning from an offseason procedure on his back.

Receiver Jake Kumerow returned to practice. Safety Micah Hyde (hip) worked part of the practice, as did defensive tackle Tim Settle. Guard Greg Mancz was out.

Prospective starting left guard Rodger Saffold, recovering from an injury to his ribs suffered in a car accident, continues to work with trainers on the side, not in uniform.

“He's making progress, good progress,” McDermott said. “I know he wants to be out there. I think we're getting closer and we'll just continue to take it one day at a time here.”

3. Big crowd expected

The Bills report that 70,000 tickets have been distributed for Friday’s “Return of the Blue and Red” practice at Highmark Stadium. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. No more tickets are available.

Stadium entry procedures will be the same as on a normal game day. All tickets are general admission.

About 10,000 fans attended the open practice in Orchard Park in 2019.

Based on past years, it’s not going to be a full scrimmage. But McDermott indicated there will be significant 11-on-11 periods.

“We'll be playing the game more, I would say, if that makes sense,” he said. “Just playing the game with less scripted periods. More of just call it, play the game. Whether or not we go live remains to be seen, that kind of depends on maybe the health of the team as well.”

“It's gonna be a fun atmosphere,” Allen said. "Hopefully they get pumped up. Von is gonna pump them up, he's a rock star.”

4. Thirteen vs. Thirty

Gabe Davis continued his strong camp. He caught a 30-yard pass from Allen, who had good protection, deep downfield vs. cornerback Dane Jackson. Jackson, however, came back on the next series and broke up a sideline pass for Davis.

There were a lot of long-yardage situations early in the practice, and the defense got the better of the offense on 10 of Allen’s first 14 snaps. Matt Milano batted down a pass in intermediate coverage. A hurry by Oliver forced a throwaway. DaQuan Jones had a sack. Damar Hamlin had a good tackle on Zach Moss in the hole. Later, Milano showed his speed in chasing down Devin Singletary on a wide run.

A.J. Epenesa, Kingsley Jonathan, Daniel Joseph and Shaq Lawson had sacks against reserve linemen. Rookie linebacker Baylon Spector had a sliding interception over the middle on a pass from Matt Barkley, with the help of a hurry by Joseph. Backup safety Josh Thomas was around the ball a lot.

5. Offensive scores

The offense fared better in short-yardage and goal-line work.

Moss had a couple of hard runs to convert first downs. Singletary followed Dion Dawkins for a gain of 10-plus yards around end. Allen went deep and found rookie Khalil Shakir for a 30-yard TD vs. rookie Christian Benford, who again played some snaps with the starting unit.

“He's done a pretty good job in terms of learning the offense,” Allen said of Shakir. “He's been switching. Smart kid. Runs some really good routes. So it's good to see him getting some reps with us and producing. I'm excited about him.”

Singletary had a nifty cut-back for a TD on a goal-line run. Allen hit McKenzie for a 2-yard TD pass. Backup running back Duke Johnson had a good day rushing and receiving.