Camp observations: No. 3 safety battle heats up as Jordan Poyer goes down

The competition for the No. 3 safety job has been heated so far in training camp and figures to get more intense as a result of an injury to Jordan Poyer.

Here are observations from Tuesday’s eighth practice at St. John Fisher University:

1. Poyer goes down

Poyer, the 31-year-old All-Pro safety, suffered a left elbow injury late in practice. It happened on a run by rookie James Cook near the goal line. Poyer filled a gap in the line quickly, as he is so skilled at doing, and made a stop for no gain. But he was slow to get up. He walked off the field, but was in obvious pain and took a cart to the locker room.

Backup safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin have been alternating at times with the starting unit. Micah Hyde has not taken any 11-on-11 snaps the past three practices due to a sore hip.

Johnson appeared to fill in most of the time for Hyde on Tuesday, before Poyer’s injury.

Johnson and Hamlin got virtually all of the first-team snaps during voluntary spring practices.

“In the spring, those guys got a lot of reps,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said before Tuesday’s session. “And the same thing is happening a little bit now with Micah a little bit banged up, which is good for us because we get a chance, especially when it's not an overly serious injury, with Micah just out a few days. We get a chance to watch those guys in game-like situations and be able to determine who's going to be our third safety if something were to happen to Micah or Jordan, or we want to take them out of a game because we have a big lead or whatever.

“How are those guys are going to perform?” Frazier said. “So, it's not necessarily a bad thing, they're getting more reps, and it really helps us from an evaluation standpoint, and they both have accepted it very, very well. They're kind of neck and neck right now, which is not a bad thing. And I would imagine once we start playing some games in the preseason, it will kind of separate itself, but they're both doing very well with the reps they're getting.”

Hyde has been back in uniform the past two days, practicing on a limited basis. The Bills said Poyer's injury was being evaluated. It seems obvious he's going to miss some time.

Johnson, 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and has excelled on special teams with his physical style. Hamlin, 6-foot and 202, was a sixth-round pick in 2021. Johnson has more experience. His challenge, to oversimplify, is to show he’s reliable enough when he’s in deep coverage. Hamlin’s challenge is to show he’s versatile enough to excel closer to the line of scrimmage.

2. Lineup report

Besides Hyde, right tackle Spencer Brown remained limited. He got in some contact in one-on-one work. Tackle Tommy Doyle, shaken up Monday, was back practicing. Receiver Jake Kumerow was limited. Receiver Jamison Crowder was practicing fully. Starting guard Ryan Bates remained out, as did defensive tackles Tim Settle and Brandin Bryant. ... Guard Greg Mancz was out. Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson left practice with a foot injury.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White continues to take part in vigorous workouts on the side with trainers, including running and jumping on his surgically repaired left knee. ... Cody Ford and Bobby Hart worked as the guards on the starting offensive line.

3. Benford steps up

The Bills gave rookie sixth-round pick Christian Benford, the cornerback from Villanova, some snaps with the first-team unit. Coaches like to force-feed promising rookies and see how much they can handle. Benford had a breakup of an end zone pass for Stefon Diggs on a first-and-goal play from the 3. Then, Diggs came back and beat him for a 9-yard TD strike.

“He's one of those guys who we felt may have been overlooked by a lot of people,” Frazier said. “We were really excited that we were able to draft him. And watching what he's done in the spring, as well as what he's done in training camp, he's another one of those young corners who has some maturity about him and some instincts and playmaking ability that really gets you excited. So we're looking forward to just seeing his progression, but he has a certain maturity that you kind of like to see and he doesn't back down in a situation, and we're looking forward to just continue to watch some progress.”

4. Highlights

Josh Allen showed good accuracy throwing into tight windows, although not all of his good throws resulted in completions. Tight end Dawson Knox couldn’t hang onto a sideline dart. A tight throw near the goal line caromed off the arms of James Cook and off a defender before rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard made a quick-reaction interception at the goal line. Two of Allen’s TD throws probably would have been wiped out on sacks by Greg Rousseau, who beat tackle David Quessenberry. Taron Johnson made a superb interception off Allen, undercutting a pass for Isaiah McKenzie.

On the plus side, Allen threw a dart to the end zone on a dead run to Gabe Davis for a TD. He also hit Davis in the corner of the end zone for a TD. Tight end O.J. Howard had a good block to help spring Zach Moss on a 9-yard gain during the run period. ... Allen showed off his arm in one-on-one route-running with back-to-back throws to Crowder into a tight window for a 2-yard gain and a lofted throw to McKenzie in the back corner of the end zone. ... Von Miller beat Quessenberry for a sack. ... Nick McCloud was quick to fill holes on a couple of tackles on run plays.

Owner Terry Pegula was in attendance. So was former Bills’ lineman Bill Conaty, who now has a thriving representation business. He’s the agent for Bills linemen Mitch Morse and Derek Kerstetter. Conaty played in Buffalo from 1997 to 2002. Like a lot of his former teammates, he’s convinced the Bills would have gone to the Super Bowl had they not lost the “Music City Miracle” at Tennessee in the 1999 season.

5. Schedule

The Bills have a practice that is closed to the public Wednesday. The team practices at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Pittsford.