Camp observations: Bills offense line trending up as Rodger Saffold returns

PITTSFORD – The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line saw some positive trends. The team did not go full pads on a toasty afternoon practice.

Here are notes from Sunday at St. John Fisher University.

1. Saffold activated

The Bills activated guard Rodger Saffold from the NFI list Sunday. It was the first practice of training camp for Saffold, who injured his ribs in a car accident before camp.

He was still limited and didn’t participate in team drills, but it’s a positive step for both the 13-year veteran and for the offensive line as a whole. Center Mitch Morse had a veteran’s rest day, postponing the projected starters from taking the field together for the first time at camp.

Still, after having a day earlier in camp when Morse was the lone projected started in team drills, to inch closer to all starters back is notable.

Ryan Bates filled in at center for Morse, and did so throughout team drills, which also was significant considering the time he missed earlier in camp. With Bates at center, Bobby Hart filled in at right guard. Right tackle Spencer Brown saw an uptick in action, as he’s eased back into the offense. The second-year tackle participated in one-on-one drills and some team drills.

While it will be helpful to have the offensive line back together and the season opener about a month away, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey isn’t stressing a timetable for the group.

“I think that's a little bit of a feel thing,” he said. “I don't think you can put your finger on like, this is the exact date you need to have everybody back or else.”

Dorsey has continued to emphasis the value in seeing backups get some extra time.

“I think that's been the thing I love about these guys is some of those guys are stepping in and really having to take double dip on the reps or whatever,” Dorsey said Sunday. “No one's blinked. No one's complained. They just go out there and work their tail off and do it.”

Guard Greg Mancz practiced, though with a sturdy brace on his right arm.

2. Injury notes

Outside of Morse’s rest day, cornerback Taron Johnson and wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir did not practice Sunday. All three watched practice on the field, and Shakir started the day on the bike. General Manager Brandon Beane said Friday’s Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium was a contributing factor.

“It’s a little bit of some guys are sore – that was more of a game-like atmosphere out there (Friday), and two, we’ve been mostly on grass,” Beane said. “Sometimes you go to turf, it’s a little bit different on your body. So, some guys are sore, just making sure. Some guys could be a little bit, but nothing crazy. ... Isaiah, we’ll see – nothing long term.”

With McKenzie and Shakir out, Sunday held some extra reps for wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Crowder missed the bulk of the beginning of camp with soreness, and is now catching up to speed on his rapport with quarterback Josh Allen. Allen looked to Crowder over the middle early in the day, and ended the day getting him involved as well.

3. Sabres appear

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato stopped by St. John Fisher to check out the Bills’ practice Sunday. Terry Pegula, owner of both teams, took in the practice as well.

The Bills return to the field at their typical morning time of 9:45 a.m. on Monday, with just three scheduled practices left before breaking camp.