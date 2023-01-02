'Calm among chaos': How Bills quarterback Josh Allen, offense have excelled in end-of-half situations

Definitely the game, potentially the division and probably home-field advantage was at stake when Josh Allen led the Bills’ offense onto the field with 5:56 remaining in last month’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The score: Tied at 29. The tension: Sky high. The stakes: Ditto. The Bills would take command of the AFC East with a win and remain atop of the conference with three games remaining. A loss and the Bills would have spent much of January playing road games.

No pressure, Josh.

The Bills lined up at their 7-yard line, the weather quickly deteriorating. What followed was another one of Allen’s signature moments in a long line of excellent end-of-half success by the offense. When the clock runs down, the Bills have reached their highest level of performance.

Allen was 4 for 5 passing for 40 yards during the 15-play, 86-yard drive capped by Tyler Bass’ 25-yard field goal as time expired. The Bills had clinched a playoff spot, followed by the division against Chicago seven days later. They enter Week 17 and Monday night’s game at Cincinnati atop the conference race for home field in the AFC playoffs.

The Dolphins Drive was just another chapter.

“He is very calm among the chaos,” offensive line coach Aaron Kromer said.

Calm because he is experienced. Calm because he trusts offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Calm because he believes in his teammates.

“Too calm,” receiver Isaiah McKenzie said with a laugh. “I’m kind of nervous when he’s calm.”

Through 17 weeks, the Bills lead the NFL with 100 points scored in the final two minutes of a half, 18 more than any other team and nearly double the league average (55 points).

On offensive drives that started at or after the two-minute warning, the Bills have a league-high 40 points, 10 more than any other team and more than double the NFL average (16).

The Bills scored late-first half touchdowns against Tennessee (1:00 remaining), Baltimore (:09), Pittsburgh (1:02), Kansas City (:16), Minnesota (:28), Cleveland (:14), the second New York Jets game (:26) and the second Miami game (:00) and field goals against Green Bay (:00) and Detroit (:00).

The Bills scored a late-second half touchdowns against Kansas City (1:04) and Chicago (1:02) and field goals against Baltimore (:00 to win), Minnesota (:02 to force overtime), Detroit (:02 to win) and the Dolphins (:00 to win).

The end-of-half hiccups at Miami in Week 3 (no points as each half concluded) have been overshadowed by the top-form execution, a level of execution made possible by situational practice work.

“The biggest thing is we prepare,” running back Devin Singletary said. “Week in and week out, we’re already ready for those situations and I think that plays a really big part.”

Allen never blinks

The Bills’ prowess in end-of-half situations has been consistent during their 12-3 season. They have scored points in the final two minutes of the first half in nine games and the final two minutes of the second half in six games.

Against Baltimore, Kansas City, Minnesota, Detroit and Miami, the Bills scored points in the final two minutes of both halves, including Bass’ winning kicks as time expired against the Ravens and Dolphins and a go-ahead kick with two seconds left against the Lions.

“It’s because of (Dorsey), honestly,” left guard Rodger Saffold said. “He always says, ‘We want the ball at the end of the game,’ whether it be a two-minute drive, a four-minute drive, a drive to the end the game. We want to have the ball in our hands and we understand that’s a shared ideal across the offense.”

The Bills sparked their comeback at Baltimore with a 76-yard touchdown drive to close the first half, cutting the Ravens’ lead to 20-10. After safety Jordan Poyer’s second interception, on a fourth-down play in the end zone, Allen engineered a 12-play, 77-yard drive covering the final 4:09 for a 23-20 win.

Two weeks later in Kansas City, the Bills trailed 20-17 when Allen and Co., drove 76 yards over 12 plays to win 24-20 on Dawson Knox’s 14-yard touchdown catch with 1:02 remaining.

On and on we could go … so we will.

The Bills scored a touchdown at the end of the first half against Minnesota and then drove 69 yards on only five plays and 34 seconds to force overtime with a Bass field goal.

Bass capped drives to end each half at Detroit the difference in a 28-25 win.

And against Miami, Allen’s four-yard touchdown pass to running back James Cook ended the first half (12 plays-82 yards-2:59). This drive showed Allen at his best … and most fortunate.

The Bills converted three third downs (Allen four-yard sneak, Singleton three-yard run and McKenzie 19-yard catch) to move into the Dolphins’ red zone. Three Dolphins penalties in a span of four snaps gifted the Bills 15 free yards and stopped the clock.

About the fortunate part. At the eight-second mark, having a field goal in their pocket, the Bills opted to run one more play. Look for primary and secondary receiver and then throw it away to save time for Bass? Um, no. Allen scrambled and wandered, wandered and scrambled before throwing to Cook as time expired.

“It’s either a really good play or a really stupid play,” Allen said of the really good play.

That play typified Allen’s end-of-half approach.

“He’s always calm,” Singleton said. “He’s not blinking. He doesn’t seem nervous. He has that look in his eye that that he’s ready. He’s in ‘Win Mode.’ That’s the best way to explain it.”

'Dream Football'

Allen had plenty of real estate to cover just to get into Bass’ range, but he had the clock (plenty of time) and stoppages (two timeouts and the two-minute warning) at his disposal. Allen’s goal was twofold: Win the game in general and win the game as time expired in particular.

“He was, ‘Let’s go, we’ve got this,’” McKenzie said.

And?

“He’s got it,” McKenzie said. “He’s been doing some wild things. He’s confident as soon as he walks on the field.”

What followed was a master class in clock management and playmaking.

“There is a heightened level of focus and intensity,” said David Quessenberry, who played right guard during the drive. “Understanding the gravity of the situation. Understanding what we need to get done – and going and getting it done.”

A review of the game video showed the plays ended at 5:50, 5:26, 5:06, 4:37, 4:01, 3:29, 2:58, 2:21 (and then down to :00), 1:53, 1:23, :50 (incompletion), :45 (penalty), :39 (timeout), :34 (timeout), :30 (and then ran it down to :02 before calling a timeout).

But the drive was in trouble almost instantly. After Allen threw 14 yards to Gabe Davis, he was sacked for an eight-yard loss. The Bills had second-and-18 from their 13-yard line.

Allen threw 15 yards to Davis and then six yards to Stefon Diggs to convert a third-and-3. The clock at less than five minutes, Singletary gained two and six yards on consecutive rushing attempts, followed by Allen-to-McKenzie for five yards.

Avoiding third-and-long allowed Dorsey to use the run game. Singletary gained eight, seven and four yards, down to the Dolphins’ 34, allowing the clock run down from 2:21 all the way to 1:23. The Bills were in control.

“(Allen) can really orchestrate drives with a quick-tempo offense and when you have that, that’s something special you can change up,” Kromer said.

Allen’s incompletion to McKenzie drew a 21-yard pass interference penalty and Singletary gained two and seven yards, forcing Miami to use its timeouts. Allen took a knee to set up Bass’ field goal.

Drive over. Game over. Division race over. Those drives have been required so far this season and as the playoffs near, that experience will only benefit the Bills’ offense.

“Exciting,” Quessenberry said. “It’s fun for me to be around. Just seeing and hearing how one of the greats in the game right now is handling those situations is awesome.

“It’s just dream football for me.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

End-of-half excellence

A look at the NFL leaders in points in the final two minutes of a half (according to STATS, Inc.):

Team First Half Second Half Total

Buffalo 69 31 100

N.Y. Jets 32 40 72

San Francisco 55 17 72

Cincinnati 43 26 69

Dallas 49 20 69*

Washington 29 40 69

NFL average 35 20 55

*Dallas has played 16 games.

Two-minute efficiency

A look at the NFL leaders in points scored on offensive drives that began at two minutes or less remaining in a half (according to STATS, Inc.):

Buffalo 40

N.Y. Jets 30

L.A. Chargers 27

Dallas 26*

San Francisco 24

*Dallas has played 16 games.

End-of-half success

A look at the Bills’ end-of-half offensive scores this season:

Week 2 – Tennessee

First half: Josh Allen four-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs (1:00). Drive: Eight plays, 77 yards, 4:10. Scores: 17-7 Bills.

Week 4 – at Baltimore

First half: Allen four-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie (:09). Drive: Eleven plays, 76 yards, 1:38. Score: Ravens 20-10.

Second half: Tyler Bass 21-yard field goal (:00). Drive: Twelve plays, 77 yards, 4:09. Score: Bills win 23-20.

Week 5 – Pittsburgh

First half: Allen 24-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir (1:02). Drive: Eight plays, 77 yards, 2:37. Score: Bills 31-3.

Week 6 – at Kansas City

First half: Allen 34-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis (:16). Drive: Seven plays, 96 yards, 1:43. Score: Bills 10-7.

Second half: Allen 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox (1:04). Drive: Twelve plays, 76 yards, 4:27. Score: Bills 24-20.

Week 8 – Green Bay

First half: Bass 42-yard field goal (:00). Drive: Four plays, 56 yards, :53. Score: Bills 24-7.

Week 10 – Minnesota

First half: Allen 11-yard touchdown pass to Davis (:28). Drive: Five plays, 71 yards, 1:22. Score: Bills 24-10.

Second half: Bass 29-yard field goal (:02). Drive: Five plays, 69 yards, :34. Score: 30-30.

Week 11 – Cleveland

First half: Allen five-yard touchdown pass to Diggs (:14). Drive: Eleven plays, 78 yards, 1:40. Score: Bills 13-10.

Week 12 – at Detroit

First half: Bass 47-yard field goal (:00). Drive: Ten plays, 47 yards, 1:52. Score: Bills 17-14.

Second half: Bass 45-yard field goal (:02). Drive: Four plays, 48 yards, :21. Score: Bills 28-25.

Week 14 – N.Y. Jets

First half: Allen 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox (:26). Drive: Seven plays, 70 yards, 2:38. Score: Bills 7-0.

Week 15 – Miami

First half: Allen four-yard touchdown pass to James Cook (:00). Drive: Twelve plays, 82 yards, 2:59. Score: Bills 21-13.

Second half: Bass 25-yard field goal (:00). Drive: Fifteen plays, 86 yards, 5:56. Score: Bills 32-29.

Week 16 – at Chicago

Second half: Allen 13-yard touchdown pass to Knox (1:02). Drive: Four plays, 20 yards, 1:06. Score: Bills 35-13.