Bye week a chance to recharge for Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins

“Yeah, Harold Landry is not an easy matchup for anyone. I thought Dion did some good things in the game and they were going at it over there on that left side and there were some where it looked like Harold may have won a couple, but that's going to happen,” McDermott said Tuesday. “But for the most part, he did a good job of keeping (quarterback) Josh (Allen) clean, and so we continue to go in a direction there of finding Dion's best football.

“As we move through the season, I'm looking forward to watching that, and see him continue to grow and get more and more comfortable."

Dawkins also gave up no hurries in solo blocking linebacker Bud Dupree four times, per Buffalo News charting. But any bye-week reflecting on the game likely will focus on the end of it. When the Bills went for it on fourth down, Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons got inside Dawkins into the gap Allen tried, tackling Allen for no gain. After the game, Allen mentioned his footing as an issue, and Simmons told Tennessee media he knew what was coming.

Still, after struggling in the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh, Dawkins has been better the last five games. Some of that comes from the continuing trajectory of getting back to football shape.