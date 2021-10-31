 Skip to main content
By the numbers: Bills quarterback Josh Allen just keeps squishing the fish
Bills Dolphins fourth (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continued his career thrashing of the Miami Dolphins, improving to 7-1 Sunday after a 26-11 win.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won his seventh consecutive start against the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's 26-11 win and is now 7-1 in his career against the Bills' AFC East division rival. 

Buoyed by a superb second-half through the air, Allen topped his single-game marks for both completions and attempts in his history vs. the Dolphins.

Here are the numbers: 

Josh Allen vs. MIA          
 Date Result Comp.Att. Yds TD INT Carr.  YdsTD 
 Nov. 25, 2018 L, 21-17 18 33 206 0 2 9 135 0 
 Dec. 30, 2018 W, 42-17 17 26 224 3 1 9 95 2
 Oct. 10. 2019 W, 31-21 16 26 202 2 0 4 32 0
 Nov. 17, 2019 W, 37-20 21 33 256 3 0 7 56 0
 Sept. 20, 2020 W, 31-28 24 35 415 4 0 4  19  0
 Jan. 3, 2021 W, 56-26 18 25 224 3 1 2 3 0
 Sept. 19, 2021 W, 35-0 17 33 179 2 1 5 35 0
 Oct. 31, 2021 W, 26-11 29 42 249 2 0 8 55 1

In total, Allen is 160-253 (63% completion percentage), for 1,955 yards, 19 passing TDs, five interceptions, and 48 carries for 430 yards and three TDs.

