By the numbers: Bills quarterback Josh Allen just keeps squishing the fish

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won his seventh consecutive start against the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's 26-11 win and is now 7-1 in his career against the Bills' AFC East division rival.
Buoyed by a superb second-half through the air, Allen topped his single-game marks for both completions and attempts in his history vs. the Dolphins.
Here are the numbers:
|Josh Allen vs. MIA
|Date
|Result
|Comp.
|Att.
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Carr.
|Yds
|TD
|Nov. 25, 2018
|L, 21-17
|18
|33
|206
|0
|2
|9
|135
|0
|Dec. 30, 2018
|W, 42-17
|17
|26
|224
|3
|1
|9
|95
|2
|Oct. 10. 2019
|W, 31-21
|16
|26
|202
|2
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Nov. 17, 2019
|W, 37-20
|21
|33
|256
|3
|0
|7
|56
|0
|Sept. 20, 2020
|W, 31-28
|24
|35
|415
|4
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Jan. 3, 2021
|W, 56-26
|18
|25
|224
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Sept. 19, 2021
|W, 35-0
|17
|33
|179
|2
|1
|5
|35
|0
|Oct. 31, 2021
|W, 26-11
|29
|42
|249
|2
|0
|8
|55
|1
In total, Allen is 160-253 (63% completion percentage), for 1,955 yards, 19 passing TDs, five interceptions, and 48 carries for 430 yards and three TDs.
Ben Tsujimoto
Online content coordinator
Houghton College alum who thoroughly enjoys eating. In addition to helping with Gusto content, I also run The Buffalo News' soccer blog, BN Soccer, and coordinate the Smiles photo galleries.
