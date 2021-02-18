Bump of NFL's cap floor doesn't change belt-tightening picture for Bills

Bills among 'half-dozen teams' still in running for J.J. Watt, source says The Buffalo News confirmed an ESPN report Wednesday that the Bills and J.J. Watt's representative have been communicating and there is mutual interest.

There are 11 teams over a cap of $185 million, and there are seven more that have $20 million or less in space, according to Spotrac.com.

Jacksonville ($79 million), Indianapolis ($78 million) and the New York Jets ($75 million) have the most space.

The teams that are the most over a cap of $185 million are New Orleans ($65 million), Philadelphia ($41 million) and the Los Angeles Rams ($25 million).

Like many teams, the Bills will have to make some cuts to players to create space. And most teams will restructure contracts of numerous players to push money into 2022 and beyond.

For example, Bills general manager Brandon Beane could create $7.5 million in space with a simple restructuring of the contract of Tre’Davious White. That would take his base salary down to the veteran minimum for 2021, pushing the remainder of the money into a signing bonus that gets spread out over the five remaining years of his contract. It’s a positive move for the player because he gets the money up front, instead of spread out over the course of the coming season.

If the cap ends up at $180 million instead of $185 million, that’s one more significant restructuring – or a release – that a team would have to make.

