Building the Bills' schdedule: Buffalo to host Pittsburgh in Week 1 of NFL season

The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2021 NFL season at home.

The Bills will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium in Week 1 of the NFL season on 1 p.m. Sept. 12, it was announced Wednesday morning, ahead of the full schedule release coming Wednesday night.

The Bills have played the Steelers in each of the past two seasons on Sunday Night Football, winning both times, including a 26-15 win in Orchard Park in Week 14 of the 2020 season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills are coming off a 13-3 regular season and appearance in the AFC Championship Game. The Steelers finished the 2020 regular season 12-4, but were eliminated in the AFC wild-card round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Browns.

There had been hope -- and plenty of rumors -- about the Bills possibly facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL season opener on Thursday night, Sept. 9. Instead, the defending Super Bowl champions will host the Dallas Cowboys in that game.

Additionally, a report from Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion on Wednesday has the Bills playing at the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night during Week 12 of the regular season.

This is a developing story. Check back for more throughout the day.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.