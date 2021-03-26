Buffalo's Isaiah McDuffie draws praise at Boston College pro day

Boston College has developed a pretty good linebacker tradition.
Five former Eagles have been drafted in the NFL in the past nine years, including former All-Pro Luke Kuechly and Bills star Matt Milano.
Buffalo native Isaiah McDuffie took a step toward continuing the trend Friday with a good pro-day workout before NFL scouts in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
McDuffie, a former three-time All-Western New York first-teamer from Bennett High School, ran the 40-yard dash at 4.58 or 4.59, according to Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley.
McDuffie is viewed as a later-round prospect. He measured 6 feet, 1 inch and 227 pounds. He had a vertical jump of 32.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 1 inch.
By comparison, Milano ran 4.67 in the 40, with a vertical jump of 35 inches and a broad jump of 10-6. The Bills made Milano a fifth-round pick in 2017.
“I’ll say I’m happy with my performance,” McDuffie said on a conference call with reporters. “At the end of the day, my goal was 4.5s, and I felt like I hit that goal.”
The last Western New Yorker to get drafted was Niagara Falls native Qadree Ollison, the Canisius High School product picked by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round in 2019.
McDuffie was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick. He ranked fifth in the nation in tackles last season with 107.
Boston College’s Hafley, who spent seven years as a defensive backs coach in the NFL, said McDuffie’s speed and coverage ability will translate well to the NFL.
“As a linebacker in the NFL he can run,” Hafley said. “He looks awesome right now. He’s got great speed. I think he ran in the high 4.5s. He’s extremely physical. He plays with his hair on fire. He practices that way. He is extremely tough. I think in a league where you need guys who can run, that’s what he can do. He’s a linebacker who can run, and that’s very important right now in most NFL schemes, the way the game is going.”
McDuffie played 37 games for Boston College with 20 starts. He burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2018 with 85 tackles. He suffered a knee injury in spring practice in 2019 but came back to play the last four games that season.
Boston College changed coaches and defensive schemes entering the 2020 campaign, putting McDuffie in a true outside, off-the-ball spot, which is where he will fit in the NFL.
“Kind of the neat thing about him is he’s only played one season as a stacked backer, so his potential I think is really, really high, and I think he’s going to keep getting better and better,” Hafley said.
“The adjustment wasn’t really hard,” McDuffie said. “It just kind of shows my versatility being able to play inside and outside the box. I just took it as an opportunity to show the player I am.”
“For a player that didn’t have spring ball, in a brand new scheme and really at a new position, and for a guy who had a minimal training camp, he picked it up pretty good and he had a really good year,” Hafley said. “That’s one of the most impressive things about Isaiah. He came in, he learned what he needed to do, his production was through the roof. I think his potential is extremely high and he has a chance to play in that league for a long time.”
Most teams have had contact with McDuffie, including the Bills, and he said he’d love to play in his hometown.
“I had a couple interviews with the Bills and they all went well,” he said. “I’m excited about the process. That’s my hometown team so that would definitely be big if that happens.”
Meanwhile, Boston College tight end Hunter Long ran 40 times of 4.63 and 4.69 seconds, better than all but three tight ends in last year’s class. Long is viewed as a likely third-round prospect.