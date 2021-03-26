Buffalo's Isaiah McDuffie draws praise at Boston College pro day

Boston College’s Hafley, who spent seven years as a defensive backs coach in the NFL, said McDuffie’s speed and coverage ability will translate well to the NFL.

“As a linebacker in the NFL he can run,” Hafley said. “He looks awesome right now. He’s got great speed. I think he ran in the high 4.5s. He’s extremely physical. He plays with his hair on fire. He practices that way. He is extremely tough. I think in a league where you need guys who can run, that’s what he can do. He’s a linebacker who can run, and that’s very important right now in most NFL schemes, the way the game is going.”

McDuffie played 37 games for Boston College with 20 starts. He burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2018 with 85 tackles. He suffered a knee injury in spring practice in 2019 but came back to play the last four games that season.

Boston College changed coaches and defensive schemes entering the 2020 campaign, putting McDuffie in a true outside, off-the-ball spot, which is where he will fit in the NFL.

“Kind of the neat thing about him is he’s only played one season as a stacked backer, so his potential I think is really, really high, and I think he’s going to keep getting better and better,” Hafley said.