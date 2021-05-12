 Skip to main content
Buffalo to host Pittsburgh in Week 1 of NFL season; play in four prime-time games
Beating a tackle (copy)

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2021 NFL season at home.

The Bills will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium in Week 1 of the NFL season on 1 p.m. Sept. 12. The team is scheduled to play in prime time four times.

The Bills have played the Steelers in each of the past two seasons on Sunday Night Football, winning both times, including a 26-15 win in Orchard Park in Week 14 of the 2020 season.

The Bills are coming off a 13-3 regular season and appearance in the AFC championship game. The Steelers finished the 2020 regular season 12-4, but were eliminated in the AFC wild-card round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Browns.

There had been hope  and plenty of rumors  about the Bills possibly facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL season opener on Thursday night, Sept. 9. Instead, the defending Super Bowl champions will host the Dallas Cowboys in that game.

The Bills' complete schedule is as follows:

Preseason

Week 1: at Detroit, 7 p.m. Aug. 13

Week 2: at Chicago, 1 p.m. Aug. 21

Week 3: vs. Green Bay, 1 p.m. Aug. 28

Regular season

Week 1: vs Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Sept. 12

Week 2: at Miami, 1 p.m. Sept. 19

Week 3: vs. Washington, 1 p.m. Sept. 26

Week 4: vs. Houston, 1 p.m. Oct. 3

Week 5: at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 10 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 6: at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 18 (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: vs. Miami, 1 p.m. Oct. 31

Week 9: at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Nov. 7

Week 10: at New York Jets, 1 p.m. Nov. 14

Week 11: vs. Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Nov. 21

Week 12: at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: vs. New England, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 6 (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 12

Week 15: vs. Carolina, TBD, Dec. 18 or 19

Week 16: at New England, 1 p.m. Dec. 26

Week 17: vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jan. 2

Week 18: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. Jan. 9

