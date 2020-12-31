Buffalo Olympic gold medalist Emily Matheson, NHL player husband expecting baby

Olympic ice hockey gold medalist Emily (Pfalzer) Matheson and husband, Mike, who plays for the Florida Panthers, announced Thursday on social media that she is pregnant.

"2020 has been full of changes and challenges, but it has also given us our greatest blessing," Emily wrote on Instgram. "Baby Matheson coming June 2021! We can’t wait to meet our little boy 🥰💙"

Emily Matheson, a Nichols graduate, won gold in 2018 in South Korea and has been a fixture with Team USA. The defenseman has won four gold medals in the world championships and gold at the Under-18 worlds.

She also is a former captain of the Buffalo Beauts. As a member of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, she did not play last season when its members boycotted the National Women's Hockey League. Mike was the 23rd overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft by the Panthers.

The Mathesons made their baby announcement with a cute photo, tying together their hockey careers. Seated behind a pile of skates, Emily is holding up her Team USA jersey with the No. 8, and "Mommy" in the nameplate. Mike is holding up a jersey with his No. 5, and "Daddy" in the nameplate.

