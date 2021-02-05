Buffalo News' staff predictions for Super Bowl LV

There is simply no easy way to defend Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Mahomes kills the blitz. Kansas City coach Andy Reid will scheme up a way through rollouts and screen passes to make sure Mahomes avoids the Bucs' four-man rush, which is strong. On the flip side, Brady has not handled the blitz well, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo isn't shy about sending the house. The Chiefs ranked first in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders, in "big blitzes" – defined as sending six or more at the opposing quarterback. That has the potential to create a big play in the form of a turnover, and if that happens, it's going to be too much for Tampa Bay to overcome. Chiefs, 31-23.

Mark Gaughan

Tom Brady’s victory with New England over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC championship game was one of the signature wins of Brady’s career. The Patriots won 37-31 in overtime. The Chiefs were at home and arguably were the better team. They would have won if Dee Ford hadn’t gone offside on what should have been the clinching play for the Chiefs.

Fast forward to today. Brady is 43. Mahomes is 25. The Chiefs are even better than they were two years ago. This might be Brady’s greatest win, up there with the 25-point comeback over Atlanta, if he can pull it off.