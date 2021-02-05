Buffalo News' staff predictions for Super Bowl LV

The News' sports staffers are weighing in with their predictions for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Vic Carucci
With apologies to the Bills' faithful, this is as close to a dream matchup as you can get for the Super Bowl. Tom Brady, the game's reigning king with his six Super Bowl rings, vs. Patrick Mahomes, the young challenger who could very well add five more to the one he owns.
It is also a matchup of two of the game's older, smarter and more likeable head coaches: the Chiefs' Andy Reid and the Buccaneers' Bruce Arians. That it's a home game for Tampa Bay, a Super Bowl first, is another intriguing element beyond the fact that the game marks the surprising (for many) completion of a season played through a pandemic.
With only 25,000 fans, it won't look or feel quite like any Super Bowl, but the star power of the teams should more than make up for that and likely provide a reasonably entertaining game.
The sense here is that the Bucs won't have enough to keep up with the Chiefs' considerable firepower. Chiefs, 33-23.
Jay Skurski
It's not easy to repeat as Super Bowl champions. It hasn't been done since Tom Brady and the Patriots pulled it off in 2004. Brady and the Buccaneers will look to prevent that from happening this year for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs – but it won't be easy. Kansas City hit another gear against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game that it hadn't shown over the last couple of months of the regular season, suggesting the Chiefs were simply biding their time until they needed to turn it on.
There is simply no easy way to defend Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Mahomes kills the blitz. Kansas City coach Andy Reid will scheme up a way through rollouts and screen passes to make sure Mahomes avoids the Bucs' four-man rush, which is strong. On the flip side, Brady has not handled the blitz well, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo isn't shy about sending the house. The Chiefs ranked first in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders, in "big blitzes" – defined as sending six or more at the opposing quarterback. That has the potential to create a big play in the form of a turnover, and if that happens, it's going to be too much for Tampa Bay to overcome. Chiefs, 31-23.
Mark Gaughan
Tom Brady’s victory with New England over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC championship game was one of the signature wins of Brady’s career. The Patriots won 37-31 in overtime. The Chiefs were at home and arguably were the better team. They would have won if Dee Ford hadn’t gone offside on what should have been the clinching play for the Chiefs.
Fast forward to today. Brady is 43. Mahomes is 25. The Chiefs are even better than they were two years ago. This might be Brady’s greatest win, up there with the 25-point comeback over Atlanta, if he can pull it off.
History says that if there's a big difference between the two teams' defenses, go with the dominant one. The last 40 years, the teams with the higher ranked defenses in points allowed are 28-13, including 14-7 since 2000. But I think Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense is better than its yardage ranking (16th). The Bucs were only slightly better in points allowed (22.6 vs. 22.2 a game). I think Spagnuolo has the talent to cause Brady a lot of problems in the pocket. It’s reasonable to expect that Tampa’s defense will get the better of Kansas City’s shuffled offensive line. But Andy Reid will figure something out by the second half and get the K.C. machine rolling. Chiefs, 30-19.
Jason Wolf
The Chiefs beat the Bucs 27-24 in Week 12 in Tampa, when Tyreek Hill racked up more than 200 receiving yards in the first quarter. They are undefeated on the road this season and averaged 31.6 points per game away from Arrowhead Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes is undefeated in seven career games following a bye or when given an extra week to prepare. And the Bucs’ secondary is hobbled, with safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Jordan Whitehead (knee) nursing injuries, though neither has an injury status for the game and will play.
All signs point to Kansas City repeating as Super Bowl champions.
But virtually every time I pick against Tom Brady, I’m proved wrong.
After last season, I thought he was washed up. I figured the Bucs wouldn’t even make the playoffs. That regular season loss to Kansas City was their third in four games and dropped their record to 7-5. Then, they won seven in a row, including playoff games in the Superdome and at Lambeau Field.
I’m not picking against Brady again. Bucs, 34-31.
Rachel Lenzi
Super Bowl LV could be a passing of the torch, in a way. At 43 years old, Tom Brady seems to be an ageless wonder, while at 25, Patrick Mahomes is a wunderkind.
While Brady has the experience and Mahomes has the exuberance – and has already proved himself as one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks – Super Bowls aren’t won and lost solely because of quarterbacks. It’s the lineup that surrounds Mahomes that helps pull together the win, and Kansas City’s roster is more dynamic than the Bucs'.
By no means is Brady past his prime, but the Buccaneers don’t have the same supporting cast – or championship experience – that the Chiefs have, whether its tight end Travis Kelce or cornerback L’Jarius Sneed – and expect the Chiefs’ defense to challenge Brady and lock down his options. The Chiefs also have a coach who isn’t afraid to take a gamble in Andy Reid. If it wasn’t for a bold call against the Browns earlier in the playoffs, the Chiefs might not be here.
It’s difficult to make one Super Bowl, and even more difficult to repeat as a champion. But the Chiefs are the team to beat, and they will continue to be the team to beat. Chiefs, 31-21.