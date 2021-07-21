Buffalo News 2021 AFC training camp power rankings

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to report to training camp on July 27 at Orchard Park, the second consecutive season that training camp is at One Bills Drive instead of St. John Fisher College in Rochester because of Covid-19 protocols.

But after no fans were allowed to attend camp a year ago, when the preseason was canceled because of the pandemic, the Bills will have several open practices and three exhibition games to prepare for the start of the NFL’s new 17-game regular season on Sept. 12, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo, which rates among the best teams in the NFL, is favored to win a second consecutive AFC East title and make another deep playoff run after reaching the AFC championship game last season. But the competition within the division and conference could be more difficult.

How have signings, draft picks, trades, retirements and health issues shaped the AFC since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV?

Here are The Buffalo News’ AFC training camp power rankings and whether each franchise’s championship prospects have improved or worsened since last season:

Rank | Team (2020 record) | Trend