Buffalo native Demone Harris signs with Houston Texans' practice squad

Buffalo native Demone Harris has signed with the Houston Texans' practice squad.
Harris, a linebacker/defensive end from Bishop Timon and the University at Buffalo, visited the Texans last week.
He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs and has made four career tackles in 10 games. He appeared in two games this season for the Chiefs, including the loss to the Bills.
Harris was released from the Chiefs on Oct. 25.
