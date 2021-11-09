 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo native Demone Harris signs with Houston Texans' practice squad
0 comments

Buffalo native Demone Harris signs with Houston Texans' practice squad

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Demone Harris football camp

Demone Harris returns a kick during a drill at his and BamFam Foundation football camp at Nardin fields on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Buffalo native Demone Harris has signed with the Houston Texans' practice squad. 

Harris, a linebacker/defensive end from Bishop Timon and the University at Buffalo, visited the Texans last week. 

He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs and has made four career tackles in 10 games. He appeared in two games this season for the Chiefs, including the loss to the Bills. 

Harris was released from the Chiefs on Oct. 25. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News