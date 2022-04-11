Buffalo homecoming isn't what tight end Rob Gronkowski has in mind if he plays next season

Amherst native Rob Gronkowski says if he decides to play another season, he wants to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play," Gronkowski told SB Nation in advance of his weekend hosting duties for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. "I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what’s best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it’ll be for the Bucs."

Some have advocated for the Bills to pursue Gronkowski, bringing him home to finish his Hall of Fame career. Gronkowski’s presence would allow the Bills to run more two tight end sets with Dawson Knox. General Manager Brandon Beane said after the season that acquiring tight end depth was on his to-do list. The Bills already have signed Gronkowski's former Bucs teammate, O.J. Howard, in free agency.

Gronkowski will be 33 in May, but still put up 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s been one of the best blocking tight ends ever, although his grade in that category slipped a bit last year, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus.

Asked when he might decide on his football future, he said, he did not have a decision date.

"I don’t ever have to decide – if I don’t decide then that just means I’m not playing," he said. "There really is no decision that I have to make in my life, maybe I’ll just go the rest of my life without ever deciding. People will be like ‘Rob, what did you decide?’ when I’m like 70 years old, and I’ll say: ‘It’s still up in the air.’ "

He said if he opts to play, he will then begin contract negotiations with Tampa Bay.

"There’s no reason to do that while there’s a decision to be made first," he said. "It’s all about if I decide to."