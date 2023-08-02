PITTSFORD – Yards after catch is on the list of things the Buffalo Bills could do better this year to make Josh Allen’s life easier.

The Bills’ offense has been chugging along just fine – top five in the NFL three years running, in fact – without producing big yards after the catch.

Yet there is a lot of room for improvement in this one specific area.

The Bills ranked 26th last year in overall “YAC,” according to the sports data service STATS: 1,597 total yards after catch. Kansas City led the NFL with 2,797 YAC.

The Bills’ total had nothing to do with Ken Dorsey taking over as offensive coordinator. The Bills were 32nd in YAC per completion with Brian Daboll as coordinator in 2021 and 23rd in 2020.

Dorsey says getting more YAC is a priority.

“I think that’s a great question,” he said this week at training camp, “because that’s something we’ve looked at, honestly, this year and in past years, going into last year as well. The emphasis on RAC and RAC and RAC. And you want to be able to turn those short passes into bigger gains.”

Indeed, here was Dorsey on the YAC question exactly one year before at St. John Fisher University in 2022:

“We’ve talked about that, really since Day One of the players coming back, and that’s going to be a like constant focus for us,” he said. “And I think that goes back to kind of how we want to play; we want to play fast with speed and that’s finishing runs and being explosive.”

So why couldn’t the Bills improve on yards after catch in 2022?

Don’t blame Stefon Diggs. He led the Bills with 440 yards gained after each of his catches, which ranked 13th among NFL wide receivers and 28th overall among all receivers.

The reality is the Bills did not have a special yards-after-the-catch wide receiver on the roster after Diggs last season. Gabe Davis was 79th among wideouts in yards after catch, and Isaiah McKenzie was 85th.

There are a lot of factors impacting YAC, including:

The Bills were not good enough working the middle of the field from the slot receiver position last year.

Josh Allen throws downfield more than most quarterbacks and is great at it. He ranked second among NFL starters last year in average depth of target on all pass attempts. He led the NFL in deep passing completions and yards on passes 20 or more yards downfield (1,386). So the Bills make up for the lack of YAC by hitting receivers farther downfield than many teams.

YAC also is partly a function of scheme. The teams from the Mike Shanahan offensive tree that major in the wide-zone run scheme use a lot more bootlegs and rollouts in which the quarterback frequently hits receivers on shallow crossing routes. That leads to YAC. It’s one reason San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams routinely rank in the top 10 in YAC.

Good running backs tend to pile up YAC on catches out of the backfield. Seven of the top 20 YAC players and 18 of the top 50 were running backs last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Chargers’ Austin Ekeler and the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey ranked Nos. 1 and 3 overall in YAC.

Former Bills running back Devin Singletary, who is now with the Houston Texans, was 18th among all running backs in catches and 20th in among RBs in YAC.

Thus, the quest continues with a lot of new skill-position players for the Bills this season.

“Some of that is, yeah, making a guy miss,” Dorsey said. “Some of that is knifing two defenders and getting an extra 2 or 3 yards, because those things add up.”

“So we look at all that, whether it’s what we’re doing conceptually or personnel wise, ball-placement wise,” Dorsey said. “Whatever it is how we’re attacking defenses, we’re going to look at those things and really try to make sure we’re stressing RAC with these guys, because it’s a huge part of the game.”

Here are some ways the Bills might get more yards after catch this season:

Better slot receiver play. The jury is out on whether the Bills have upgraded at wideout. Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty are battling for snaps as the No. 3 receiver in the offense. Are any of them better than McKenzie? We will see.

The 5-foot-7 Harty showed some game-breaking ability for New Orleans in 2021, when he had 36 catches. Can he carve out 30 to 40 catches for the Bills? If so, it should help the YAC totals.

“To me, I just treat it like a kick return or punt return,” Harty said of yards after catch. “Once I get the ball, it’s me against anybody in open space, and I like me nine times out of 10. But you know, we’ve got a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays after the catch. So I think they just wanted to have me in just so we could have a couple more explosive plays.”

Dalton Kincaid. The Bills are counting on the rookie tight end to help improve the middle-of-the-field passing attack, and he will see plenty of snaps as a slot receiver.

Rk Team YAC Pass Rk

1 Kansas City 2797 1

2 L.A. Chargers 2576 3

3 Tampa Bay 2419 2

4 Detroit 2231 8

5 Arizona 2202 18

6 San Francisco 2192 13

7 Cincinnati 2124 5

8 Philadelphia 2113 9

9 Jacksonville 2087 10

10 Minnesota 2078 6

26 Buffalo 1597 7

Source: STATS

Dorsey on Kincaid: “Just the route running ability and body control to get in and out of cuts obviously, I think is good. Really undervalued for his speed and in his quickness, getting out of cuts and I think that’ll help him as well and then just his natural feel for the game.”

Improvement from Davis at No. 2 receiver.

More catches for running back James Cook. With 4.42-second speed in the 40-yard dash, Cook is more explosive than Singletary.

Cook played only 16% of the snaps the first 11 games last year. It went up to 43% the last five. Cook had a 41-yard catch and run from the slot in the win over Green Bay last season. He’s ready to be the lead running back. No. 2 running back Damien Harris also has looked like a smooth catcher of the ball in training camp and has the power to run through tackles.

If a couple of those new elements in the offense come through, it will put less pressure on Allen to consistently make tough throws downfield. More big-gain plays, thanks to runs after the catch also produce more first downs, which puts the offense in fewer pressure situations to keep drives alive on third down.

“I want to take as much of the burden off of Josh as I possibly can,” Harris said. “I want to let him to go out there and play free, throw the ball, stay healthy, do his thing.”

More YAC would help that cause.