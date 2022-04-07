Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'I wanted it to be my home'

Stefon Diggs says that when he came to Buffalo, for the most part, the wide receiver was looking at his next stop from a football perspective. Soon, the move took on a bigger meaning.

Diggs signed a four-year extension on Thursday with the intent to retire as a Buffalo Bill.

"I felt like my next spot was my last spot. I wanted it to be my home, and I didn’t want to ever go anywhere," he said. "... You get those relationships like the one I have with Josh (Allen) and the other guys on the team. It’s just like, alright damn, it starts feeling a lot like home."

The commitment to and from the Bills had an added layer of satisfaction, since Diggs knows there were plenty of people who did not think he would work out in Buffalo.

"It’s crazy, because when I first got traded to Buffalo, besides the Mafia and the people who are fans of Buffalo, not too many people thought it was going to work out," Diggs said. "And two years (later), now I can smile and say God works in mysterious ways. And I’m with my family, I’m with the right people, and I’ve got the right support system."

With the extension finished, Diggs is looking ahead to next year. He wants to win a Super Bowl with Buffalo, and he believes they have the experience and the personnel to do it. Diggs said he won't put a ceiling on what Gabriel Davis can accomplish, and he thinks Von Miller will be "the right piece" on the defensive side.

The offense will change some under Ken Dorsey, with whom Diggs says he already has a great relationship. Diggs himself doesn't plan on changing much.

"I'm going to be the same guy," Diggs said. "I'm excited, we got a new year, a lot in front of us. I'm not going to bite off more than I can chew, but y'all know what ... everybody knows what I want. Everybody else wants the same thing, and hopefully we can stack some wins to get there.

"So I'm going to be the same person, I'm consistent. I'm not going to change who I am. I'm a man of integrity. I'm going to continue to be a leader and I want to win."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

