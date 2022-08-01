Buffalo Bills worth $2.99 billion in latest Sportico valuations

The Bills are valued at $2.99 billion, according to updated valuations released Monday by sports business publication Sportico.

That ranks the Bills as the 29th most valuable franchise in the NFL following a 20% year-over-year increase in valuation.

The Bills were valued at $2.5 billion and ranked No. 30 in Sportico’s valuations released last September.

The franchise moved ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are now valued at $2.94 billion.

The average NFL franchise is worth $4.1 billion, up 18% over last year. Along with a rise in national revenue, the rankings take into account that many teams saw limited local revenue last year because fans were not allowed in stadiums during the 2020 season.

The Bills saw total revenue increase to $475 million vs. $344 – last in the league – in the 2021 report.

The Dallas Cowboys remain the most valuable franchise in sports at $7.64 billion, $630 million more than the New York Yankees, according to Sportico.

Sportico said the figures are derived from interviews with more than 30 bankers, lawyers, team executives, owners and consultants as well as public documents. The valuation also includes team-related business holdings and real estate for teams that own the stadiums in which they play.