The NFL is rolling out the 2023 schedule this week ... slowly.

Buffalo Bills fans will learn the date and opponent of the game in London on Wednesday, when the international games are announced on NFL Network and ESPN. The game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is expected to be in the first half of the schedule, between Week 6 and 8.

The matchup for the new Black Friday game will be announced on Wednesday on Amazon, which will have coverage of the game.

Also Wednesday, the morning shows on CBS and Fox News Channel will unveil select games.

On Thursday, the morning shows on NBC and ABC will unveil additional select games.

During the 4 p.m. hour Thursday, ESPN will reveal a Monday night game during NFL Live.

The full schedule is set to be released Thursday at 8 p.m. You can watch that on ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL Network, NFL+ and YouTube.

The league announced that individual game tickets will go on sale immediately through Ticketmaster and SeatGeek, once each game is announced.

Buffalo Bills opponents

Home (9, one in London)

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away (8)

Dolphins

Patriots

Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders