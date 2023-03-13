It looks like the Buffalo Bills will have a new backup quarterback behind Josh Allen for the fourth straight season.

According to multiple reports Monday, the Houston Texans have reached a contract agreement with Case Keenum, the Bills' No. 2 quarterback in 2022. That deal can't be made official until the start of the NFL's new league year, which comes at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Keenum will depart having played just one season for the Bills after being acquired in a trade last year with the Cleveland Browns. The 35-year-old appeared in just two games for the Bills, going 2 of 7 for 8 yards.

Of course, the Bills didn't want Keenum in the lineup for any meaningful snaps, anyway, because that would have meant Allen was out. A big part of the backup quarterback job – especially behind Allen – is being an asset in the meeting room and on the sideline during games, and in that regard, Keenum was a valuable resource. He bonded almost immediately with Allen and practice squad quarterback Matt Barkley.

The Bills acquired Keenum after Mitchell Trubisky left in free agency last year. Barkley served as Allen's primary backup in 2019-20. Barkley signed a reserve/future contract after the 2022 season, so he's on the 90-man offseason roster.

The backup quarterback market still has plenty of options that could be of interest to the Bills. Included among them is former Jets and Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, who is a close friend of Allen. Marcus Mariota, Teddy Bridgewater, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton and Kyle Allen – another close friend of Josh Allen – are also going to hit the open market at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Bills don't necessarily need a veteran in the backup role, given how experienced Josh Allen is at this point in his career. Given how tight the Bills are to the salary cap, whoever the team signs will likely come at a discount rate.