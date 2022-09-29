Buffalo Bills wheelchair football team set for home game Saturday vs. Cleveland Browns

The Buffalo Bills wheelchair football team has a home game Saturday against the Cleveland Browns team at Buffalo RiverWorks.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. and admission is $5, with veterans and kids getting in for free. The event includes a basket auction, 50/50 and door prizes.

The game is played 7-on-7 in four 15-minute quarters with a running clock. All players are eligible to go out for passes; teams have four downs to make 15 yards for a first down. A player is considered down if touched with one hand by a defender, but that often involves wheelchairs colliding.

The team began in the summer of 2021, when Norm Page, president of the Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports, earned a grant of $85,000 from MOVE United, which helps fund adaptive sports internationally.

The team played in events in Kansas City and Phoenix last year, and has traveled to Chicago this season and began using the Bills moniker. Mary Wilson, wife of former Bills owner Ralph Wilson, stopped by practice to help distribute jerseys in Bills blue before the season.

“We just recently got the OK from the NFL and the Buffalo Bills to use the official name,” Page said. “We had the helmets and added the logo a few weeks ago. Mrs. Wilson helped to hand out new jerseys. Now that it’s official we hope to build a long-term relationship with the Bills organization.”

The season concludes in three weeks with a tournament in Salt Lake City.

The 14-member roster includes Adam Page, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist for Team USA in sled hockey and Norm’s son.

Norm Page said the organization is also planning to start the first wheelchair youth football program in the country this fall.

Also in attendance Saturday will be the Buffalo Bills "Chair" leaders, led by Natalie Barnhard, of the Motion Project Spinal Cord Rehab Center.