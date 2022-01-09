 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Round 3 set for Saturday night in AFC playoffs
0 comments
top story topical

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Round 3 set for Saturday night in AFC playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Toss to Knox

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) braces to be knocked out of bounds by New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) after taking a pitch from Allen during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Who the Buffalo Bills play in the AFC wild-card game went down to the very final moments of the regular season.

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-32, Sunday night on a field goal as time expired in overtime. 

The Bills, the third seed, will host the sixth-seeded New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium in the second of Saturday's two games. The game will air on CBS.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills opened as a four-point favorite. 

The day begins with the Raiders at the Cincinnati Bengals (NBC) at 4:30. 

Sunday's lineup has Philadelphia at Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. (Fox), followed by San Francisco at Dallas at 4:30 (CBS) and then Pittsburgh at Kansas City at 8:15 (NBC).

The Monday night game features Arizona at the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Coach Sean McDermott talks about the Bills' identity

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News