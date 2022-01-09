Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Round 3 set for Saturday night in AFC playoffs

Who the Buffalo Bills play in the AFC wild-card game went down to the very final moments of the regular season.

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-32, Sunday night on a field goal as time expired in overtime.

The Bills, the third seed, will host the sixth-seeded New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium in the second of Saturday's two games. The game will air on CBS.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills opened as a four-point favorite.

The day begins with the Raiders at the Cincinnati Bengals (NBC) at 4:30.

Sunday's lineup has Philadelphia at Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. (Fox), followed by San Francisco at Dallas at 4:30 (CBS) and then Pittsburgh at Kansas City at 8:15 (NBC).

The Monday night game features Arizona at the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.