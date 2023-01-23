Buffalo Bills' Von Miller says he's optimistic he will be ready to go at start of training camp

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping to be ready for the start of training camp and optimistic that his recovery from surgery for a torn knee ligament can take six to seven months, rather than the nine months that doctors have projected.

Miller is six weeks post-surgery, and said he thinks he can start running at about 13 weeks.

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills' season ends with 27-10 loss to Cincinnati Bengals The Bills fell to the Bengals, 27-10, in a season-ending loss at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Here is our complete game coverage.

“Right at the beginning of training camp, I should be ready to go," Miller told reporters.

Miller's season ended with an injury in the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

Asked to reflect on the season, Miller said the Bills lost only four games and it was a great season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“There are no moral victories," he said. "But when you look at what this team went through, what this community went through ... the resiliency ... that’s what stands out ... I feel honored and privileged to be associated with the Buffalo Bills.”

Miller added, "We got a really great team and our window is still open."

He said he didn't come to Buffalo to because he thought this season "was our only shot."

"I came here to have multiple shots a Super Bowl," he said.

Check back for updates.