 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Buffalo Bills' Von Miller says he's optimistic he will be ready to go at start of training camp

  • 0
Bills Lions (copy)

Bills linebacker Von Miller leaves the field with an injury during the second quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping to be ready for the start of training camp and optimistic that his recovery from surgery for a torn knee ligament can take six to seven months, rather than the nine months that doctors have projected. 

Miller is six weeks post-surgery, and said he thinks he can start running at about 13 weeks. 

“Right at the beginning of training camp, I should be ready to go," Miller told reporters. 

Miller's season ended with an injury in the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

Asked to reflect on the season, Miller said the Bills lost only four games and it was a great season. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“There are no moral victories," he said. "But when you look at what this team went through, what this community went through ... the resiliency ... that’s what stands out ... I feel honored and privileged to be associated with the Buffalo Bills.”

People are also reading…

Miller added, "We got a really great team and our window is still open." 

He said he didn't come to Buffalo to because he thought this season "was our only shot."

"I came here to have multiple shots a Super Bowl," he said. 

Check back for updates.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau talks about moving forward after the Bills' season-ending loss in an AFC divisional playoff game.

 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau talks about moving forward

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News