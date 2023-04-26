Von Miller has a pretty strong reason to oppose playing on grass, but the Buffalo Bills' pass rusher is instead pushing for more natural grass fields.

“I'm allergic to grass,” Miller said. “When I play, that's why I play in long sleeves and do all the things that I do. I'm sneezing after the game.

“But I would definitely choose natural turf over artificial turf any day. If this is going to save me a twisted ankle, a sprained knee or whatever may come from playing on artificial turf, I'm all for it.”

Miller is joining with fellow NFL players and grass-seed company Pennington in a "Flip the Turf" campaign to urge the NFL to use grass instead of artificial turf. A spot featuring Miller will be released Thursday, the same day as the start of the 2023 NFL draft.

Currently, 16 of the 32 teams play their home games on artificial turf. The Bills are among the 16, but the team's new stadium, scheduled to open in 2026, will have a grass field.

Pennington has a petition, with more than 29,000 signatures as of Tuesday night, citing player injuries and environmental concerns from artificial turf. The petition was started in 2022, with a lot of traction after Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL during the Super Bowl. San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle and Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari also are pushing for more signatures.

In November, Miller tore his ACL on artificial turf while playing against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Ford Field turf has long been criticized by players, and the Lions announced plans to switch from slit film turf to a monofilament FieldTurf CORE surface for next season.

In 2020, Miller dislocated his peroneal tendon while playing on artificial turf in practice.

Miller’s previous ACL tear, which came in 2013 during a game against Houston, was on grass, though grown outside and rolled in on trays. Houston switched to artificial turf in 2015.

Miller’s choice to speak out was about more than just his injuries.

“I got involved with the Flip the Turf campaign, just by wanting to really advocate for player safety,” Miller told The Buffalo News on Tuesday. “I feel like playing on artificial turf is crazy, you know? Especially with all the data that we have that says is harmful on the body and natural turf is safer. So, I'm here to advocate for player safety.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Last week, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter, an Akron graduate, released a letter with additional data on the grass versus synthetic material debate.

“For more than a decade, players have been speaking out about their strong preference to work on natural grass over synthetic playing surfaces,” Tretter wrote. “Players have shared stories about how their bodies feel after playing on turf compared to grass, and the injury data for nearly a decade supports those anecdotes.”

Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said in a statement Thursday via ESPN that the findings are more complex.

"The NFL and the NFLPA have access to the same injury information, which is collected by independent experts and shared at the CBA-mandated Joint Field Surface Safety and Performance Committee meetings," Jeff Miller said in the statement. "The committee, including the NFLPA's experts, believe that simply playing on natural grass is not the answer to this complex challenge. Some artificial turf surfaces have a lower injury rate than some grass fields – and some grass fields have a lower injury rate than some artificial surfaces.

"Our goal is to decrease injuries on all surfaces. There are no simple answers, but we are committed to the substantial, ongoing work with the players and their expert advisors to make the game safer."

Players’ advocacy for grass fields has grown lately, and Von Miller said he believes that players are “as unified as we’ve ever been.”

Miller said playing surfaces were something he thought about during his free agency. Ultimately though, he noted that with the prevalence of turf fields, all players will have games on them throughout the season, even if their home stadium is natural grass.

The Bills practice on grass at the team's facility in Orchard Park, but play on turf.

“I think your adrenaline's pumping, and during the game, you're not really paying attention to it, like you’re out there to compete,” Miller said. “But when you get off that field, and the next day, (your) knees hurt – even practicing on artificial turf – knees hurt, ankles hurt. It's just all over from the hips to the low back.”

The timing was important to Miller, too. He has a few other things going on this week: His sixth annual Von Miller Day is Saturday in DeSoto, Texas. It will be the second celebration for son Valor, and the first for 11-week-old Victory. But with the draft also on the horizon, Miller is thinking about the next era of playmakers.

“You want to leave the game better than it was when you were there,” he said. “So, I'm excited for all of these draftees coming up; I just want them to be aware of their well-being and to be aware of player safety as well. And some of these guys, well, it's just the truth about it: They'll come in and they will have to play on artificial turf at some point. But hopefully in the near future, all the fields will be natural grass.”

Miller has spoken out in favor of player safety on other occasions, and he’s gotten more interested as he’s gotten older. This latest campaign especially spoke to him.

“It was a perfect opportunity for me to join a movement like this,” Miller said. “Like I said: I'm allergic to grass. I've been hurt on artificial turf. This is a perfect partnership for me, and obviously I'm blessed, and I feel humbled to be in this opportunity to just spread all the awareness on player safety and how we can make this league better.”