With the start of the Buffalo Bills season almost here, Bills fans have plenty of excitement and plenty of anxiety.

Rushing offense

Vs. last year: The Bills bolstered their run game across the board. Starter James Cook is much more explosive than slippery Devin Singletary, and stronger/niftier between tackles than advertised. Two big, bruising, short-yardage and goal-line veteran backs in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray are essential weapons the team sorely lacked for a decade or two. New starting guards, Connor McGovern and sun-blocking rookie O’Cyrus Torrence, along with vet backups, David Edwards and Ryan Bates, should solidify the previously inferior interior. Dalton Kincaid in 12 personnel vs. a slot receiver is almost as big a help on the ground as in the air. And Trent Sherfield is a relentless blocker for a WR.

What fans fear: The revamped offensive line collapses and the run game stutters and staggers. Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is angry and over the hill and cannot get all the new guys on the same page. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey abandons the run far too early and defenses swarm all over Josh Allen in the pocket disrupting everything. Cook gets banged up, and the older dudes can’t handle the rock or workload.

Bills fans' fantasies: With mansters in the middle, Cook keeps up the 5 yards per carry average from his rookie year, while Harris and Murray punch the ball down opposition throats on short-yardage and goal-line carries, keeping the onus off Allen to get those tough yards himself. This makes Allen even more dangerous, and the team tougher to defend. Kincaid, at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, instead of a diminutive slot WR, creates mismatches in the run game. A sub-package of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Sherfield, Kincaid and Dawson Knox should terrify defensive coordinators and defenses, depending on whether they load up to stop the run or pass.

Passing offense

Vs. last year: Similar to the rush offense, the pass offense has been markedly upgraded in all phases. Torrence didn’t allow a sack his entire college career. McGovern should ease or erase Rodger Saffold from our collective nightmares. Kincaid brings an entirely new skill set, dimension and threat to the offense, in the slot, and on third downs, and is already in sync and cahoots with Allen. Deonte Harty and Sherfield are clear upticks from Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow. Cook on early downs is a much better receiver out of the backfield than Motor. It is also Dorsey’s second year as a coordinator, which should help.

What fans fear: Dorsey is a flop and has OCD as an OC. The offensive tackles, especially Spencer Brown, are sieves. Kincaid takes longer to become a stud than hoped. Davis is now proved to be more number two in toilet parlance than wide receiver vernacular. Diggs’ diva demons and off-the-field shenanigans cause more trouble than his talent.

Narrator: It ain’t gonna happen.

Bills fans' fantasies: The re-imagined offense is next to impossible to defend because of Kincaid’s ability to open up the middle and keep the chains moving. Diggs is Diggs, but Davis, Harty, Sherfield and Khalil Shakir are all viable targets and threats. And best of all, Dorsey is a maestro, orchestrating a 10-man attack (including the RBs) with Allen distributing the ball to an endless stream of playmakers sideline to sideline in the air.

Rushing defense

Vs. last year: GM Brandon Beane also reinforced the defensive line in the offseason, signing sack-happy DE Leonard Little, and bowling ball/battering ram Poona Ford at DT, while re-signing Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson. Phillips was a killer before getting injured early in the season and was never the same, even when he got back, then got hurt again. The return of aging stud Von Miller, sometime in October, alongside emerging Greg Rousseau gives the Bills a group of eight to 10 solid and sometimes stalwart DL. The worry, of course, is replacing Tremaine Edmunds at MLB, although he excelled much more in the pass D than run D.

What fans fear: The loss of Edmunds is far greater than feared, and none of the no-names at MLB man up. The safeties are too old to storm the line and stop ball carriers before they are 7-8 yards up field. Sean McDermott is too concerned with coaching the whole team, and the defense suffers because of it. An injury-prone, aging DL suffers predictable wounds and cannot stop anyone on early downs or big, game-deciding plays.

Bills fans' fantasies: The DL holds up health-wise and holds down the fort at the snap and LOS, allowing the woefully inexperienced man in the middle open lanes to attack. The healthy Phillips and Tim Settle Jr. in the middle, along with the disruptive Ford, complement the veteran (Most Undiscussed Valuable Player) DaQuan Jones and blossoming star Ed Oliver. Teams find it much harder to run up the middle and off tackle against the Bills ever since we can all remember, despite some gaudy stats, allowing McDermott to dial up the pressure from the DBs.

Passing defense

Vs. last year: While the names mostly remain the same, the status doesn’t. Miller, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre White were all here in ’22, but rarely healthy. Hyde and Poyer might have lost a step, but not the fire, and back together, they are a booster rocket to the team defense. White returned in late November from ACL surgery, but as half the player. He should return to top form in ’23. The Bills' pass rush was firm and fierce with Miller, but flaccid and flatulent without him. Taylor Rapp is a weapon, even as a reserve, and will line up all over the field in different sub-packages. Again, the real question is the loss of Edmunds in the middle. Undersized, unproven Terrel Bernard is the starter and will be picked on immediately by Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Monday night; a big, early pop quiz.

What fans fear: The middle of the field is open air space because Beane and McDermott failed to fill the gaping hole left by Edmunds’ price tag. Tre is never the old Tre. Poyer and Hyde are back together, but better off teaming up in bocce ball than football. Miller never regains his speed or edge off the edge. Kaiir Elam is a bust, and his replacements, Dane Jackson and Christian Benford, are nice guys and nice players, but not big enough or fast enough.

Bills fans' fantasies: Bernard is the player who Beane and McDermott are surprisingly betting on to plug the middle. It is impossible to imagine that those two simply ignored something so blatant. The return of White, Hyde and Poyer, who haven’t played together since Turkey Day 2021, seals off most opposing deep balls. Leonard Floyd plays like the Leonard Floyd with 29 sacks the last three seasons, and when Miller returns alongside Rousseau, it makes the Bills' DEs one of the top pass-rush trios in the league.

Scoring

Vs. last year: The Bills were second in the NFL in points per game last year, with all their troubles, issues, Allen's elbow, etc. The schedule is tough, but the team is better equipped and will likely be right at the top this season, especially if the defense attacks more as expected. The Bills might give up more points, but take the ball away more and provide the offense with a couple of additional series per game to score.

What fans fear: The team last seen getting blown out by the Bengals is the real Bills. The window closed fast and the divas on the team are fickle. Diggs is the only bona fide receiving threat and about to implode, more than explode.

Bills fans' fantasies: The more aggressive Bills defense forces turnovers and big mistakes, allowing the more proficient offense shorter fields and more opportunities to score. The team gets involved in more shootouts than closely fought slugfests, and the offense, because of a healthy Allen and a healthy dose of Kincaid and Cook, alongside a posse of singular playmakers, makes the Bills the most fun and top scoring team in the league.

Coaching

Vs. last year: Gone is Leslie Frazier and his top-ranked, but often misleading and frustrating defense. Bend-but-don’t-break got Bills fans bent out of shape, and broke our hearts more than once the last few years. It made little logical sense, McDermott was so much more aggressive than Frazier, that he didn’t just insist that Frazier attack and blitz more. But now, McDermott will be calling most of the shots, and we’ll soon see the results.

What fans fear: McDermott is a second-rate Marty Schottenheimer who is third rate, and cannot get the team over the hump. And worse, he might be too good to fire and too bad to win it all, which is intolerable and goes on frustrating us for years.

Bills fans' fantasies: Dorsey is more Brian Daboll than Nathanial “Can’t” Hackett, and commandeers a nearly unstoppable offense that needs only decent blocking from the offensive line. Allen is mostly kept clean and doesn’t need to rely on his guts and legs nearly as much. The run game provides easier down and distance, and Dawson and Dalton, the two-headed tight ends, keep the chains moving so everyone has enough targets to keep them happy.

The division

Vs. last year: The AFC East has been mostly horrible the last few years, but is suddenly one of the toughest, and toughest to predict. The Jets are a serious contender for the first time in some of your lives. Miami is stacked, but one or Tua hard hits away from toppling. New England is little threat to the title, but likely a pesky annoyance to the top three the whole year.

What fans fear: The Jets and Fins are both for real, and what used to be an easy five or six wins in the division is now a huge struggle to go 3-3.

Bills fans' fantasies: The Jets are still the Jets, the Dolphins are still the Dolphins, and the Patriots are still the (new) Patriots. The Bills go 5-1 and dominate the division they still own.

The conference

Vs. last year: Like the division, the AFC is loaded with talented teams and tougher than ever, at least on LCD or LED screens. Granted, seemingly every year one-third of the teams predicted to be good are not, and one-third of the teams predicted to be bad are pretty good. But among the Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, Jets, Jags, Browns, Chargers, Dolphins and maybe a couple of others, the AFC is more minefield than cakewalk.

What fans fear: The Bills are no longer in the top tier, but lumped with a half-dozen other teams that could finish in any order, especially with the hellacious schedule the team plays. And both the Jets and the Dolphins are for real.

Bills fans' fantasies: The conference is tough, but several of the pre-ordained teams are pretty ordinary, instead. The Bills, Chiefs and Bengals are still the favorites, but the Bills are much healthier and slightly better than last year, with KC and Cincy the same or slightly lesser. There are no easy roads, but the best teams usually win the biggest games.

In summary

Vs. last year: The Bills were the darlings of the offseason and favorite to win the Super Bowl before the season started. They were a little overhyped, although no one could have predicted what happened on and off the field-turf. This year, the reverse is true, and they are being undervalued, something Bills fans are rather familiar with. Oddsmakers, of course, still have them rated among the second or third tier.

What fans fear: The Allen window has been smashed or is closing fast, and Beane and McDermott, once thought to be a dynamic duo, are proving to be dullard duds.

Narrator: Ain’t happenin.’

Bills fans' fantasies: The Bills put together a potent and proficient albeit imperfect season and finally get over the hump and onto the Super Bowl setting the city and its worldwide legion of Bills Mafia into a February frenzy of football fun.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.